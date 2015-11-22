6 Pairs of Black Pants that Look Uber Flattering on Petites

A pair of classic black pants is one of those quintessential closet staples—essential to both workwear and everyday life. But a neatly tailored black pair can be hard to find, especially for someone with a shorter stature. We took it upon ourselves to find the best of the best. From tuxedo trousers to flared pants, these are the six best black pairs that look ridiculously good on petites. We grant you permission to wear them all the time and for every occasion.