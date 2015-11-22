6 Pairs of Black Pants that Look Uber Flattering on Petites

A pair of classic black pants is one of those quintessential closet staples—essential to both workwear and everyday life. But a neatly tailored black pair can be hard to find, especially for someone with a shorter stature. We took it upon ourselves to find the best of the best. From tuxedo trousers to flared pants, these are the six best black pairs that look ridiculously good on petites. We grant you permission to wear them all the time and for every occasion.
1. The Sexy Cigarette
This cigarette trouser boasts the perfectly tailored slim fit. With clean details and front pleats, this shape is cut to be super flattering.
Topshop, $38; topshop.com
2. A Classic Plair
Every wardrobe needs a classic pair. Style this one with strappy heels for a night out or with loafers for the office.
Gap, $60; gap.com
3. Luxe Denim
These are my personal weakness (I have three pairs). The jeans are made from this incredible soft sateen fabric, which can give an otherwise casual look an elevated spin.
J Brand, $185; jbrandjeans.com
4. Kick Flares
For maximum comfort, slip into these pull-on slim-leg pants. Bonus: The kick flares will create leg-lengthening effect.
Theory, $295; theory.com
5. Updated Tux Trouser
Go for a cool-girl flair with this leather tux stripe detail—the linear stripe will elongate your legs.
J. Crew, $178; jcrew.com
6. Zip Details
Take a minimal approach with these ponte zip pants. The clean waist and subtle hardware detailing won’t overwhelm your figure.
Ann Taylor, $79; anntaylor.com