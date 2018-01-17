11 Next-Level Trench Coats to Snag Now

Consider a good trench coat a one-and-done piece. Just throw it on and voilà: You've got a polished and put-together look that’ll carry you anywhere through rain or shine. While the piece is a wardrobe staple, don’t fool yourself into thinking you’re stuck with just the classic camel coat. Trench coats come in an array of colors, textures, and even silhouettes that are worth giving a try at least once.

VIDEO: 3-Stylin': Three Ways to Wear A Silk Trench Coat

Need some inspo? Look no further: Below, you’ll find 11 trench coats worthy of splurging on, from coats rendered in of-the-moment plaid and luxe twill coats cut in reworked silhouettes.