11 Next-Level Trench Coats to Snag Now

Consider a good trench coat a one-and-done piece. Just throw it on and voilà: You've got a polished and put-together look that’ll carry you anywhere through rain or shine. While the piece is a wardrobe staple, don’t fool yourself into thinking you’re stuck with just the classic camel coat. Trench coats come in an array of colors, textures, and even silhouettes that are worth giving a try at least once.
VIDEO: 3-Stylin': Three Ways to Wear A Silk Trench Coat
Need some inspo? Look no further: Below, you’ll find 11 trench coats worthy of splurging on, from coats rendered in of-the-moment plaid and luxe twill coats cut in reworked silhouettes.
1. THE CONTRASTING FABRIC
We love a sliced and diced version featuring contrasting plaid and classic khaki.
Zara | $90 (originally $169)
2. THE BRIGHT CROPPED
A classic silhouette in a bold cherry red is an easy way to incorporate some color into your rainy-day wardrobe.
Lands' End | $100
3. THE CLASSIC DOUBLE-BREASTED
If you are going to splurge, invest in the classic trench from Burberry. It'll last a lifetime.
Burberry | $1,895
4. THE REWORKED TIE-WAIST
A modern take on the trend features reworked detailing for a cool, utilitarian feel.
Isabel Marant | $870
5. THE FAUX SUEDE
A chic navy option in faux suede won't break the budget but still looks the part.
Love Token | $130 (originally $180)
6. THE BUTTON FRONT
A four-button front with a classic rounded collar nods to the mod '60s.
A.P.C. | $510
7. THE SLICK PATENT
A glossy go-to is street-style approved when paired with your favorite jeans and a killer shoe.
Mango | $130 (originally $200)
8. THE BATWING SLEEVE
This style is a little bit oversized on top with all the classic detailing.
Topshop | $150
9. THE DENIM DUSTER
If you want to give your classic khaki a break, try a full-on denim version for a new spin on the trend.
J. Crew | $138
10. THE FLEECE-LINED
A perfect transitional option for the cold days of winter featuring a detachable fleece-lined hood that can be removed come spring.
Nanushka | $690
11. THE SOFTLY DRAPED
Go for the undone approach of a slouchy, draped style in pretty pastel pink.
Abercrombie & Fitch | $140