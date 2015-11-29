11 Cozy Sweater Dresses You'll Want to Live in All Winter Long

Sure, throwing on an oversize puffer jacket may be the easiest way to stay warm in the winter, but is it the chicest? Not so much. The secret to surviving the cold with style lies in the sweater dress. As its name suggests, it embodies the best characteristics of our two favorite pieces: the same kind of comfort as a cozy pullover sweater and the confidence you get from your go-to figure-flattering dress. Stick with solid neutrals in cotton, cashmere, and chunky knits for everyday, or slip on graphic, printed, and multi-textured versions for dressier events. Below, we’ve rounded up 11 sweater dresses you’ll want to live in all season long.