11 Cozy Sweater Dresses You'll Want to Live in All Winter Long

Sure, throwing on an oversize puffer jacket may be the easiest way to stay warm in the winter, but is it the chicest? Not so much. The secret to surviving the cold with style lies in the sweater dress. As its name suggests, it embodies the best characteristics of our two favorite pieces: the same kind of comfort as a cozy pullover sweater and the confidence you get from your go-to figure-flattering dress. Stick with solid neutrals in cotton, cashmere, and chunky knits for everyday, or slip on graphic, printed, and multi-textured versions for dressier events. Below, we’ve rounded up 11 sweater dresses you’ll want to live in all season long.
1. Tory Burch
Take the unconventional route and sport a tapestry-like print for a globe-trotting look.
$895; toryburch.com
2. Whistles
Don't fret over keeping your hands warm. This long-sleeved Whistles piece includes two handy, too-cute front pockets.
$230; whistles.com
3. Topshop Unique
For above-the-knee dresses, choose an option with long sleeves and a turtleneck.
$360; topshop.com
4. Joseph
Why rock two sleeves when you can have four? This wool Joseph dress features an intricate, wrap-around waist design.
$445; joseph-fashion.com
5. Chloe
This navy embellished number is a contemporary take on a classic.
$1,550; net-a-porter.com
6. Rebecca Taylor
This frosty blue hue and fringed hem will help you stand out from the crowd.
$425; rebeccataylor.com
7. J.Crew
Choose a fabric so dreamy, like cashmere, you'll want to fall asleep in it.
$298; jcrew.com
8. Banana Republic
Look for printed options for an extra dose of playfulness.
$140; bananarepublic.com
9. T BY ALEXANDER WANG
The longer, below-the-knee length gives this sporty sweater dress an elevated spin. Style it with a blazer and heels for the office, or with a parka and sneakers for weekend errands.
$648; mytheresa.com
10. Derek Lam 10 Crosby
A chunky cable-knit sweater dress will always keep you warm.
$695; dereklam.com
