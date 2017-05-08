Surf's Up! Shop the Best Summer Surf Essentials

Time to hang ten this summer, catch a wave, and enjoy the summer sun surfing at the beach. As you plan your summer weekends and vacations with your girlfriends maybe you want to try surf camp or hop on a plane to Hawaii and live out your decade long Blue Crush fantasy. Surfing is a pretty great full body workout and not only is it healthy and fun, it usually attracts cool people (hello, cute beach boys!). So, if you feel adventurous and plan to grab a board and ride the waves, make sure you come prepared in the best rash guards, beach sandals, SPF protection and—last but not least—a great surfboard.
1. For the beach, the reef and beyond
Shop sandals: Prada flatform sport sandal, $650; nordstrom.com. Havaianas women's luna thong, $30; zappos.com. Reef stargazer ankle strap sandal, $38; nordstrom.com. Teva original universal sandal, $50; nordstrom.com.
2. Protect your skin from the UV rays
Shop sunscreen: Suntegrity natural mineral sunscreen, $24; credobeauty.com. MD Solar Sciences SPF 40 spray, $19; sephora.com. Kiehl's since 1851 facial fuel, $42; bloomingdales.com. Fresh sugar sport treatment sunscreen, $25; sephora.com. Sugargoop! super power sunscreen mousse, $34; sephora.com.
3. Hang ten on a super rad board
Shop the boards: Greco surf foamboard, $990; amazon.com. California Board Company, $250; amazon.com. Billabong handcrafted surfboard, $1,085; us.billabong.com.
4. Cover up with a chic rash guard
Shop the look: Ward Whillas marlen rash guard, $250; net-a-porter.com. Mara Hoffman arcadia floral-print rash guard, $280; net-a-porter.com. Mikoh striped rash guard, $110; net-a-porter.com. Ralph Lauren striped rash guard, $78; ralphlauren.com. Olebar Brown rash guard, $92 (originally $184); matchesfashion.com. Flagpole color-block rash guard, $147 (originally $295); theoutnet.com.