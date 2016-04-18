Shop the Best 14 Pairs of Jeans for Summer

We take our denim seriously. From the office to weekend outings, there is a reason that our editors practically live in their jeans—they are at once chic and comfortable. While we may rely on our trusty blue and black pairs for fall and winter, we're trading them for lighter washes, cropped styles, and floral-print options now that the temperatures are warming up for spring and summer. Ahead, you'll find 14 pairs of denim that go beyond your baby blues.
1. TRUE RELIGION
We love the feminine florals on these vintage boyfriend jeans.
$319; truereligion.com
2. Gap
Embroidered blue blooms make this pair beach-ready.
$90; gap.com
3. BLISS AND Mischief
Light blue, navy, and lilac flowers literally pop up on these vintage Levi's 501s.
$478; blissandmischief.com
4. Levi's
Consider these white skinny jeans best in class.
$45 (originally $55); levis.com
5. Level 99
With a wide crop leg and unfinished hem, there's nothing not to like about this culotte-jean hybrid.
$87 (regularly $115); level99jeans.com
6. DL1961
We're plannning to wear these cropped white jeans with lace-up espadrilles.
$178; dl1961.com
7. NYDJ
For those of you who don't want a full flared leg, this mini bootcut lets you dabble in the trend.
$110; nydj.com
8. Diesel
Go ombré with this slightly faded pair that goes from light blue to white.
$298; diesel.com
9. Uniqlo
These snug stretchy jeans will flatter your every curve.
$40; uniqlo.com
10. Joe's
Treat yourself to this Easter egg shade.
$189; revolveclothing.com
11. Calvin Klein
Wear these chambray culottes with an off-the-shoulder blouse and white sneakers for an effortlessly cool look.
$80; calvinklein.com
12. Vigoss
With well-placed distressing, this mint pair isn't too precious.
$74; vigossusa.com
13. J. Brand
Sport rose gold accessories with this pale pink pair.
$198; jbrandjeans.com
14. AG
This slim-fit straight leg raw-hem style is the perfect modern-day mom jean.
$215; agjeans.com