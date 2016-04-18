Shop the Best 14 Pairs of Jeans for Summer

We take our denim seriously. From the office to weekend outings, there is a reason that our editors practically live in their jeans—they are at once chic and comfortable. While we may rely on our trusty blue and black pairs for fall and winter, we're trading them for lighter washes, cropped styles, and floral-print options now that the temperatures are warming up for spring and summer. Ahead, you'll find 14 pairs of denim that go beyond your baby blues.