15 Summer Jackets for Every Outfit You Already Own

Having the perfect lightweight summer jacket is a must—especially a non-boring one that will spruce up every outfit you own. Granted, we are not suggesting you shove your arms into a jacket when it's sweltering outside, but even tying one around your waist plays for a different flair. Throw on your favorite pair of jeans, a casual tee and one of the below jackets and you are good to go!
VIDEO: Winter Isn't Coming: Summer Style Tips From Game of Thrones Star Sophie Turner
-
1. Trim Detail Jacket
Whistles | $299
-
2. Cotton short trench jacket
Mango | $130
-
3. ivory Cate denim jacket
Khaite | $580
-
4. Silk Shirt Jacket
Scotch & Soda | $235
-
5. Floaty kimono-inspired jacket
Maje | $220 (originally $440)
-
6. Chan Chan fringed jacket
Apiece Apart | $300
-
7. JACKET WITH BELL SLEEVES AND ETHNIC TRIM
Zara | $70
-
8. Valero Jacket
Reformation | $228
-
9. Tie-front cotton and linen-blend jacket
No. 21 | $355 (originally $508)
-
10. Echo denim jacket
Amanda Wakeley | $1,033
-
11. printed kimono jacket
Mango | $100
-
12. Oversized linen and ramie-blend jacket
Sonia Rykiel | $1,150
-
13. Jacket With Thick Coloured Stripes
Sandro | $399 (originally $570)
-
14. BILLEE EMBROIDERED JACKET
Velvet by Graham & Spencer | $105 (originally $150)
-
15. Koka cotton-twill jacket
Simon Miller | $220 (originally $440)