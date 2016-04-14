Shop 11 Spring Dresses to Wear at the Office—All Under $150

The perfect work dress can be a total lifesaver. Whether you are in a pinch time-wise or just don't feel like thinking through the process of matching separates, having a chic, grab-and-go dress on hand can cut your A.M. dressing routine in half.

Now that spring is making its way in, there's no better time to stock up on the season's trendiest dresses. From cool-girl florals to romantic lace pieces, the fresh options are endless. And while we'd love a full-on wardrobe update, that's not always possible financially. To simplify the shopping process (while keeping you within your budget), we've rounded up the season's best office-appropriate dresses—all for under $150. Shop spring's chicest styles, below.

