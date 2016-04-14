Shop 11 Spring Dresses to Wear at the Office—All Under $150

The perfect work dress can be a total lifesaver. Whether you are in a pinch time-wise or just don't feel like thinking through the process of matching separates, having a chic, grab-and-go dress on hand can cut your A.M. dressing routine in half.
Now that spring is making its way in, there's no better time to stock up on the season's trendiest dresses. From cool-girl florals to romantic lace pieces, the fresh options are endless. And while we'd love a full-on wardrobe update, that's not always possible financially. To simplify the shopping process (while keeping you within your budget), we've rounded up the season's best office-appropriate dresses—all for under $150. Shop spring's chicest styles, below.
1. Front Row Shop
Mixing up your prints is a cinch in this modern striped knit dress.
$84; frontrowshop.com
2. Topshop
This color-block dress takes the thinking out of professional workwear.
$95; topshop.com
3. Banana Republic
Pair this fit-and-flare dress with gold jewelry and pumps for an office-friendly look.
$70 (originally $158); bananarepublic.com
4. H&M
A mod take on workwear, this graphic floral number is sure to turn heads in the office.
$28 (originally $40); hm.com
5. Front Row Shop
We love this feminine collared A-line dress for any day of the week.
$66; frontrowshop.com
6. J.Crew
This bright long-sleeve style is the solution for not knowing what to wear in awkward in-between weather.
$100 (originally $178); jcrew.com
7. H&M
Get your cool-girl florals in gear with this cheery two-tone dress.
$30 (originally $40); hm.com
8. Mango
Take your work attire to the next level with this textured jacquard dress.
$40 (originally $80); mango.com
9. Topshop
Simple, yet sophisticated, this wrap dress will flatter every body shape.
$68; topshop.com
10. Uniqlo
The fitted bodice and A-line skirt on this dress is universally flattering.
$40; uniqlo.com
11. Babaton
This taupe V-neck style was made for day-to-night dressing.
$145, aritzia.com