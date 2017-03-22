Shop the Best Skirts in Every Flattering Silhouette

Skirts—so many shapes, so little time. And with spring approaching, you're starting to anxious about getting the perfect pieces to pair with those adorable peasant tops you just bought. We know not all skirt shapes are created equal, so we are breaking down the best shapes and silhouettes of the season. Want to show off your legs? Opt for a mini. Try a maxi skirt for optimal coverage or slip into an a-line skirt for the ultimate flattering style. Scroll through as we bring you the best skirts of all shapes to shop now.
1. The Miniskirt
Shop the look: H&M miniskirt, $25; hm.com. Isabel Marant miniskirt, $515; net-a-porter.com. Gucci miniskirt, $590; gucci.com.
2. The A-Line
Shop the look: T by Alexander Wang A-line skirt, $295; mytheresa.com. Rosie Assoulin A-line skirt, $2,173; mytheresa.com. Tibi A-line skirt, $595; tibi.com.
3. The Pencil Skirt
Shop the look: Prada pencil skirt, $1,260; net-a-porter.com. Rebecca Taylor pencil skirt, $295; rebeccataylor.com. Altuzarra pencil skirt, $850; net-a-porter.com.
4. The Maxiskirt
Shop the look: Diane Von Furstenberg maxiskirt, $550; net-a-porter.com. Isolda maxiskirt, $640; intermixonline.com. Alice+Olivia maxiskirt, $495; net-a-porter.com.