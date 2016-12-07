22 Ways to Sparkle for the Holidays

Nothing says the holidays quite like sparkle and shine! Whether you prefer being swathed in glitz (see Boohoo, Eloquii, Fullbeauty, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Vince Camuto) or just adding a subtle touch of glimmer (Addition Elle, Dressbarn), we’ve got you covered. If you love the shimmer without all the sequins, try the knit dress from Rachel Rachel Roy or the jacquard skirt from Lane Bryant. Scroll down for our top picks and create your own wish list for the season.
1. The Collared Shift Dress
Eloquii available at eloquii.com | $160
2. The Sleek Pencil Skirt
Lane Bryant available at lanebryant.com | $48 (originally $80)
3. The Cold-Shoulder Mini
4. The Cape Dress
Addition Elle available at additionelle.com | $160
5. The Modern T
Simply Be available at simplybe.com | $40 (originally $90)
6. The Mini Shift
Vince Camuto available at shop.nordstrom.com | $188
7. The Wide-Leg Jumpsuit
8. The Draped Dress
9. The High-Shine Pencil Skirt
Ava & Viv available at target.com | $35
10. The Knit Faux-Wrap
RACHEL Rachel Roy available at rachelroy.com | $115 (originally $179)
11. The Peplum Top
Forever 21 available at forever21.com | $28
12. The Golden Pencil Skirt
Kiyonna available at kiyonna.com | $82 (originally $98)
13. The Tiered Dress
Eloquii available at eloquii.com | $180
14. The Poncho Blouse
Dressbarn available at dressbarn.com | $52
15. The Rose Gold Bomber
Lovesick available at lovesick.com | $42 (originally $55)
16. The Classic Minidress
Fullbeauty available at fullbeauty.com | from $80 (originally from $110)
17. The Jacquard Full Skirt
Lane Bryant available at lanebryant.com | $42 (originally $70)
18. The Metallic Silver Mini
19. The Split-Front Midi Skirt
Boohoo Plus available at boohoo.com | $44
20. The Tulip Skirt
Eloquii available at eloquii.com | $100
22. The Bodycon
Lauren Ralph Lauren available at lordandtaylor.com | $135 (originally $179)