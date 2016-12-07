22 Ways to Sparkle for the Holidays

Nothing says the holidays quite like sparkle and shine! Whether you prefer being swathed in glitz (see Boohoo, Eloquii, Fullbeauty, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Vince Camuto) or just adding a subtle touch of glimmer (Addition Elle, Dressbarn), we’ve got you covered. If you love the shimmer without all the sequins, try the knit dress from Rachel Rachel Roy or the jacquard skirt from Lane Bryant. Scroll down for our top picks and create your own wish list for the season.