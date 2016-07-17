9 Chic Black Sports Bras to Up Your Workout Game

When our moms used to chant to us "look good, feel good" we always assumed this was a mantra for job interviews, dates, and other poignant occasions where how you dress can really make a difference. It wasn’t until recently, however, that we started applying this theory to our fitness routine. It’s true: When you look in the mirror at the gym (or at your reflection in a window as you run by), and you like what you see—you’re bound to have a better workout experience.
On the flip side of the athleisure trend is the boom in athletic apparel that’s actually meant to be worn when you sweat. Thanks to boutique companies, like Live the Process and Sweaty Betty, as well as celebrity-led brands, like Ivy Park (Beyonce) and Fabletics (Kate Hudson), our workout wear can now be included in our personal style.
For us, the foundation of a fitness wardrobe is built on the black sports bra: They’re practical, sleek, and least likely to show our perspiration during SoulCycle and Pure Barre classes. All of that means, we like to have a few in rotation, and we like them to be worth showing off when hot yoga gets a little too hot. Ahead, we rounded up nine seriously cool (and supportive) black sports bras from our favorite fitness brands.
1. Solow sports bra
The contrasting blue panel provides adds interest (and support) to this sports bra.
Solow available at carbon38.com | $86
2. Victoria's Secret sports bra
The collar-like feature on this affordable sports bra will look especially cool peeking out from scoop-neck workout tops.
Victoria's Secret available at victoriassecret.com | $20
3. Heroine Sport sports bra
The halter-style mesh straps on this sports bra make it cool enough to wear as a crop top.
Heroine Sport available at heroinesport.com | $95
4. Ivy Park sports bra
This Ivy Park sports bra gets a cool factor thanks to its V-shape band and subtle shine.
Ivy Park available at topshop.com | $52
5. Carbon 38 sports bra
This high-neck sports bra gives us some serious Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century vibes—in a good way.
Carbon 38 available at carbon38.com | $79
6. Sweaty Betty yoga bra
This lightly padded yoga bra might just be cool enough to get us to try hot yoga.
Sweaty Betty available at sweatybetty.com | $65
7. Cushnie et Ochs sports bra
Let the criss-crossing straps of this sports bra show through under a white tank top.
Cushnie et Ochs available at farfetch.com | $148
8. Bodyism yoga bra
The deep V-neck of this bra is so flattering we'd be tempted to wear it as a swimsuit top.
Live The Process available at net-a-porter.com | $105
9. Bodyism sports bra
The soft stretch jersey and multiple straps of this Bodyism bra make it as stylish as it is supportive.
Bodyism available at net-a-porter.com | $95