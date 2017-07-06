Alternative Swimsuits Worth the Weird Tan Lines

Why go for a basic seamless bikini when you could pull on an edgy cutout one piece? Oh, wait—tan lines. (Cue fashion tears.) We know this struggle all too well: the flutter in your heart as you spot a unique (and seriously chic) asymmetrical swimsuit across the way; then the sinking feeling when you fast forward to the inevitable zigzag tan lines. And finally, the soft resolve as you back up, turn around, and settle for some regular ol’ swimsuit silhouette you and everyone else have been wearing for years. Sigh.
VIDEO: Winter Isn't Coming: Summer Style Tips From Sophie Turner
Good news is sunscreen exists! It may not completely prevent tanning, but if you grab one with a high enough SPF (don’t worry, we’ve got recs) and limit your sun exposure, then the unexpected swimsuit silhouette can certainly be yours—or you know, you could just live with the funky tan lines. With so many great unconventional suits this season—major trend alert—we think it's worth it.
From one shoulder bikini tops that can do double duty as summer crop tops to sexy lace-up one pieces, shop our picks for unexpected swimsuits worthy of the weird tan lines.
1. Key Hole Bikini Top
Alix | $108 (originally $270)
2. Ring Cut Out One Piece
Solid and Striped | $160
3. Shredded Cut Out One Piece
Agent Provocateur | $385
4. Twist Cut Out One Piece
Fleur of England | $188
5. Scalloped Edge Cut Out One Piece
Marysia | $407
6. Cut Out High Waisted Bikini
Adriana Degreas | $443
8. Asymmetrical Cut Out One Piece
Araks | $325
9. Banded Cut Out Bikini
Shop the look: Wolf & Whistle bikini top, $45; topshop.com. Wolf & Whistle Bikini bottom, $30; topshop.com.
10. Cross Over Strap One Piece
Minimale Animale | $330
11. Long Sleeve Lace Up Bikini
Shop the look: Mara Hoffman bikini top, $230; modaoperandi.com. Mara Hoffman bikini bottoms, $115; modaoperandi.com.
12. Floral Cut Out One Piece
Aerie by American Eagle | $19 (originally $47)