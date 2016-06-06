The 8 Cutest Beach Cover-Ups to Buy This Summer

Now that Memorial Day Weekend is behind us, summer 2016 is unofficially underway. We love shopping for our summertime essentials, whether it’s a flirty bikini, oversize sunglasses, or lace-up sandals, but there is one item we often overlook when preparing for a seaside escape. The cover-up.

When heading to the beach this season, retire your uniform of blah T-shirts and jean shorts in favor of a playful cover-up or two. Aside from these one-piece wonders being super easy to throw on over your swimsuit, they are also so, so versatile. Wear them with your flip-flops and a wide brim straw hat for a day in the sand or pair them with pom-pom festooned strappy sandals and a colorful clutch for an evening out with your friends at a nearby cabana.

Remember, when heading out for a weekend trip or a week-long getaway, the pieces you pack need to be able to do double duty, and a cool cover-up can accomplish just that. Ahead, we rounded up a selection of the best styles to buy now, ensuring you won’t forget this wardrobe staple the next time you hit the beach. From neon stripes to bohemian crochet styles, these cover-ups will establish your best-dressed list status on your next far-flung excursion.