The 8 Cutest Beach Cover-Ups to Buy This Summer

Now that Memorial Day Weekend is behind us, summer 2016 is unofficially underway. We love shopping for our summertime essentials, whether it’s a flirty bikini, oversize sunglasses, or lace-up sandals, but there is one item we often overlook when preparing for a seaside escape. The cover-up.
When heading to the beach this season, retire your uniform of blah T-shirts and jean shorts in favor of a playful cover-up or two. Aside from these one-piece wonders being super easy to throw on over your swimsuit, they are also so, so versatile. Wear them with your flip-flops and a wide brim straw hat for a day in the sand or pair them with pom-pom festooned strappy sandals and a colorful clutch for an evening out with your friends at a nearby cabana.
Remember, when heading out for a weekend trip or a week-long getaway, the pieces you pack need to be able to do double duty, and a cool cover-up can accomplish just that. Ahead, we rounded up a selection of the best styles to buy now, ensuring you won’t forget this wardrobe staple the next time you hit the beach. From neon stripes to bohemian crochet styles, these cover-ups will establish your best-dressed list status on your next far-flung excursion.
1. Lands' End
A long floor-grazing maxi adds some extra drama to your daytime look.
Lands' End available at landsend.com | $111 (originally $139)
2. Choies
A deep navy cover-up adorned with pom-poms is subtle yet festive.
Choies available at choies.com | $25
3. LISA MARIE FERNANDEZ
Master the bohemian chic look with this blue and white striped maxi style.
Lisa Marie Fernandez available at avenue32.com | $790
4. SENSI STUDIO
Don’t worry about making creases in this lightweight cotton style, as it has already intentionally been wrinkled for an effortless look.
Sensi Studio available at net-a-porter.com | $198 (originally $330)
6. DODO BAR OR
Swap your sandals for an eye-catching pair of lace-up heels to take this option from day to night.
Dodo Bar Or available at matchesfashion.com | $350
7. Lemlem
Shades of bright pink, orange, and yellow are sure to turn heads on and off the beach.
Lemlem available at lemlem.com | $210
