15 Baby Doll Dresses to Channel Selena Gomez In

Two things to note about 2017 so far: 1. Fidget spinners can’t stop, won’t stop, and probably will never stop until 2018 introduces something better (or should we say worse). 2. Selena Gomez is single-handedly revolutionizing this whole ‘70s style throwback trend—and we’re all for it.

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

Take for example the “Bad Liar” cover art, wherein we see a dreamy SelGomez in a floral mini dress we all probably have hidden away somewhere in a box labeled “Middle School Clothes.” Sure—with its short silhouette, smocked bodice, and frilly sleeves—the style is a little juvenile. A little Lolita. But hey, it's also a lot chic.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BWQlhfTA9jh/?taken-by=selenagomez JULY 13 A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Jul 7, 2017 at 1:42pm PDT

RELATED: 10 Things You Need From Selena Gomez’s “Fetish” Video

Still not convinced? Might we direct you to Exhibit B: the “Fetish” music video, wherein we see a fresh-faced Selena Gomez doing frankly weird stuff in a yellow dress with tiny bows and scalloped sleeves.

Not too sure what exactly makes the look a LEWK here, but we have two hypotheses: 1. Selena Gomez is the type of human who could pull off even a garbage bag, or 2. Baby doll dresses just look real chic when styled with fashion girl-approved sneakers and of-the-moment hoop earrings. WHO KNOWS? But what we do know is this summer, we can’t get enough of the baby doll dress. Thanks, SG.

VIDEO: Three Ways to Wear White Sneakers

Scroll through to shop 15 baby doll dresses, and while you’re at it, get yourself some sneakers, too.