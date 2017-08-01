15 Baby Doll Dresses to Channel Selena Gomez In

Courtesy of @petrafcollins on instagram.com
July 31, 2017 @ 8:45 PM
by: Kim Duong

Two things to note about 2017 so far: 1. Fidget spinners can’t stop, won’t stop, and probably will never stop until 2018 introduces something better (or should we say worse). 2. Selena Gomez is single-handedly revolutionizing this whole ‘70s style throwback trend—and we’re all for it.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BUAUwyGgqu7/?taken-by=petrafcollins

😏🔥 bad liar for @selenagomez more 🔥 coming soon

A post shared by Petra Collins (@petrafcollins) on

 

Take for example the “Bad Liar” cover art, wherein we see a dreamy SelGomez in a floral mini dress we all probably have hidden away somewhere in a box labeled “Middle School Clothes.” Sure—with its short silhouette, smocked bodice, and frilly sleeves—the style is a little juvenile. A little Lolita. But hey, it's also a lot chic.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BWQlhfTA9jh/?taken-by=selenagomez

JULY 13

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

Still not convinced? Might we direct you to Exhibit B: the “Fetish” music video, wherein we see a fresh-faced Selena Gomez doing frankly weird stuff in a yellow dress with tiny bows and scalloped sleeves.

Not too sure what exactly makes the look a LEWK here, but we have two hypotheses: 1. Selena Gomez is the type of human who could pull off even a garbage bag, or 2. Baby doll dresses just look real chic when styled with fashion girl-approved sneakers and of-the-moment hoop earrings. WHO KNOWS? But what we do know is this summer, we can’t get enough of the baby doll dress. Thanks, SG.

Scroll through to shop 15 baby doll dresses, and while you’re at it, get yourself some sneakers, too.

