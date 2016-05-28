6 Covetable Pieces You Have to Buy from American Eagle This Week

Every week, InStyle Market Editor Mia Solkin combs through our favorite fashion sites and picks out the best pieces to buy now—and we mean now! On deck this week is one of the best all-American retailers: American Eagle. For nearly 40 years, the brand has offered cool and casual staples without making you break the bank. "American Eagle is your go-to for easy summer finds," explains Solkin. "From denim to swim, they have it all." Ahead, shop Solkin's six favorite pieces.
1. PRINTED WRAP MAXI SKIRT
The dark florals make this skirt not too girly.
$24 (originally $45); ae.com
2. HI-NECK MAXI DRESS
This is the perfect summer party dress.
$35 (originally $60); ae.com
3. EMBROIDERED BABYDOLL DRESS
Put this little summer dress over a bikini and you can easily transition from the beach to cocktails.
$45 (originally $60); ae.com
4. STRIPE HOODED PONCHO
This poncho has endless possibility. Wear over a dress or with a skirt for a slightly feminine vibe.
$60; ae.com
5. ROUND SUNGLASSES
Clear shades aren't only super cool, but they will go with literally any outfit.
$10 (originally $16); ae.com
6. TEVA FLATFORM SANDAL
Wear this sandal in the city, at the beach, and everywhere in between.
$60; ae.com