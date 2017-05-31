Here's What We're Buying from Alexa Chung's Clothing Line

Yesterday, Alexa Chung made our fashion dreams come true by launching her very own clothing line, aptly called AlexaChung. We've been inspired by her cool-girl style for years, so it only made sense for the British celebrity to start creating her own designs. Her 145-piece collection includes everything that you could possibly need to channel Chung's chic attitude—like her statement-making prints and her head-turning shoes. And the AlexaChung line also infused a few closet staples that are perfect for layering like a street-style star.

The best part about Chung's collection is that it's see-now-buy-now. So you can grab all of the goods that she showcased during her first presentation. We've already added a few must-haves to our shopping carts. And we're already planning our summer outfits around the pretty pieces, which are currently being sold at Selfridges, Matchesfashion.com, MyTheresa.com, and SSENSE.

Never met a sale you didn't ♥? #Same. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

VIDEO: Alexa Chung Describes What Annie Hall's Style Means to Her

Keep scrolling to see exactly what we're buying from the AlexaChung debut.