This Pasta Dress Is Becoming a Celebrity Fave

Dolce & Gabbana’s designs have always started trends, but we never could have seen this one coming. One of the pasta dresses from the summer 2017 collection has finally made its red carpet debut. That’s right. There’s an entire dress decked out with one of the most delicious carbs on the planet. Actually, Dolce & Gabbana created a couple of designs that pay homage to yummy Italian foods, including gelato. But the pasta creations might turn out to be the next big thing.

Television producer Shonda Rhimes is a fan. She wore a long-sleeve version of the pasta-print dress to a celebration for the 100th episode of her hit show, Scandal. And she let the calf-length number take center stage by wearing minimal jewelry and classic black pumps.

Even Zendaya has rocked the pasta design in ad campaigns for the brand. And she went all out with the matching headpiece.

During a Dolce & Gabbana party, Spanish actress Rossy de Palma gave the popular dress a go, too. And we’ll probably be seeing a lot more of the pasta-print dress because it’s nearly sold out. If you want to get the look, it’s going to cost you $2,995. But hey, at least you can enjoy the pasta without the calories.