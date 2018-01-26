10 Perfect Shoes to Wear on Valentines Day

So you're not the "all red everything" kinda Valentine's Day gal. That's OK. But it doesn't mean you can't participate in the cheesy yet sort-of-fun tradition of wearing pink and red on the 14th of February. Instead of going nuts with a fuchsia bodysuit, invest in accessories that will give you just the right amount of festiveness.
1. Leather Ankle Boots
Rock an edgier look with this super cool boot. It will instantly add a pop of color to a neutral outfit.
Rag & Bone | $595
2. Red Suede Sandal
This is the perfect classic option that will fit with any look.
Steve Madden | $90
3. Scalloped Ballet Flat
Opt for a chic flat for your more adventurous or casual valentines day plans.
Chloe | $515
4. Flame Red Pump
This super sleek pump will add a sexy touch to any outfit. Pair with a leather skinny pant and a tailored blazer.
Stuart Weitzman | $385
5. Heart Embellished Leather Sandal
We are in love with this cute red heart-adorned sandal—perfect for the Valentines day holiday.
Gianvito Rossi | $438 (Originally $875)
6. Bow Flat Sandal
This feminine flat would look perfect with a skirt and chic blouse.
Alexandre Birman | $184 (Originally $495)
7. Velvet Mary Jane Pump
Pair this burgundy velvet shoe with a lace dress and stud earrings for a complete look.
Barneys New York | $295
8. Leather and PVC Ankle Wrap Sandal
Opt for one of the hottest trends around with this PVC style. We are in love with the gorgeous pink colorway.
Manolo Blahnik | $745
9. Pointed Slingback Flat
This shoe is super elegant and sophisticated. Pair with jeans or a full skirt and a crossbody bag.
Mango | $40
10. Siren Bootie
Go for an edgier look with this ultra cool sock style boot.
Jeffrey Campbell | $125