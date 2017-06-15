9 Stylish Ways to Celebrate Pride Month

It's Pride Month, and we've been celebrating by enjoying celebrity-packed concerts and yummy treats like rainbow dumplings. Now, it's time to get some stylish gear to continue the festivities.

Several designers are commemorating the holiday with limited-edition products and even entire lines. And it's not all about getting you to throw on a T-shirt covered in rainbow writing. Many artists are actually making a difference financially by giving back to the LGBTQ community.

“I’m proud to design for a bold community of women who stand for empowerment and equality," shoe designer Tamara Mellon explains on her website. "That’s why I’m donating 100% of proceeds from my newest Pride Edition to the Los Angeles LGBT Center.” Big retailers like America Eagle Outfitter are giving all proceeds to the It Gets Better Project, and Urban Outfitters is donating everything to GLSEN.

If you want to join the celebration, check out some of our favorite pride-month fashions ahead.