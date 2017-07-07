Naked Pants to Wear Over Your Swimsuit

You've probably seen some of your favorite style stars rocking the daring naked dress trend (hey, J.Lo). But the sheer look is also taking over the trouser department thanks to lace panels and transparent fabrics. Fashionistas are stepping out in broad daylight with their knickers on display. But if you're not quite ready to hit the streets wearing the see-through look, testing it out at the beach is the perfect way to subtly work the trend into an outfit.

You can easily throw a pair of chiffon trousers over your bikini bottoms or layer crochet designs over a slinky one-piece. That way you'll get to join in on the trend without feeling overexposed.

Check out some of the best sheer bottoms that you can wear this summer.