5 Smart Shapewear Pieces for This Holiday Season

How many times have you purchased a dress and just left it hanging in your closet because you didn’t know what undergarments to pair with it? This holiday season we want you flaunt those outfits or maybe even try something new. We caught up with Madelyn Ulrich, senior designer at shapewear brand Yummie, to get her feedback on which pieces work best with different looks. And you're definitely going to want to take notes. Scroll down to learn the 5 pieces you should add to your wardrobe this season.
1. Thinstincts bodysuit by Spanx
"We call these Singlets or Mid-Thigh Body Suits. These are great for providing a full-body shaping solution and are a great option for those who don’t prefer a slip and like the leg and movement of a short. Also, many of these come as a wear-your-own-bra option, making it a versatile piece for a more plunging neckline. Wear these with any dress!"
$88
2. Stretch High-Waist Brief Shaper by HookedUp Shapewear
"Try a high waist brief with any A-line or fit-and-flare party dress. The high-waist option smooths you from the bra band down, and you don’t have to worry about a panty line if your skirt is fuller."
$58
3. Hidden Curves Built-Up Slip by Yummie
"Shaping slips are the perfect go-to for any form fitting or body-con dress. This is a great option for all of the holiday events coming up."
$68
4. Stretch-tulle shorts by Wolford
"Shaping shorts are extremely versatile because they hold your midsection in place, from waist to mid thighs. They work under flowy dresses, pants, and even jeans."
$150
5. Shaping Thong Bodysuit by Item M6
"Bodysuits are a perfect solution for when you want your underpinning to stay in place. For example, I wear them with fitted button-down shirts and pencil skirts or tailored pants to smooth and streamline the silhouette."
$84