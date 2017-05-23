6 One-Piece Swimsuits Way Sexier Than Any Bikini

*Insert terrible pun using Justin Timberlake’s 2006 chart-topper “SexyBack” here.* If you’re in the market to seriously amp up your one-piece swimsuit, then look no further than these six not-your-basic one-piece suits where it’s all about the back. Consider it your modern update on the good ol’ Baywatch classic.
From criss-cross bands to delicate straps to bold cutouts, shop sexy one-piece swimsuits that’ll have you rethinking that basic bikini.
1. Her Swimwear Nylon-Lycra Swimsuit
Available at herthelabel.com | $195
2. Solid & Striped Polyamide-elastane Swimsuit
Available at shopbop.com | $158
3. Ward Whillas Nylon-spandex Swimsuit
Available at wardwhillas.com | $325
4. Dos Gardenias Lycra Swimsuit
Available at dosgardenias.com | $365 (originally $408) for similar style
5. Haight Lycra Swimsuit
Available at farfetch.com | $198 (originally $195)
6. Araks Nylon-elastane Swimsuit
Available at net-a-porter.com | $335