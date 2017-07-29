7 Delicious Fruit-Inspired Swimsuits and Cover-Ups

July 29, 2017 @ 10:45 AM
by: Alexis Parente

Want to look deliciously good on the beach? These fruit-printed swimsuits and cover-ups are just the thing. Try a subtle take with this strawberry crochet string bikini or go bananas with a cotton printed mini-dress. Whatever fruity look you choose, you are sure to be the sweetest one on the beach!

VIDEO: DIY Frozen Watermelon Pops

 

 

 

