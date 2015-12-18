11 Sequined Statement Pieces to Make You Shine Bright This Holiday Season

Finding the perfect outfit for your next holiday bash is no small feat. An easy way to stand out while still looking chic is with one of our favorite festive textures: sequins. The key to wearing the trend is sticking to one statement piece. From dazzling dresses to eye-catching pumps, below are 11 pieces sure to light up the night.
1. J. Crew
Throw your hair back into a simple chignon and let these earrings be the focal point.
$65 (originally $78); jcrew.com
3. BCBG
Pair this clutch with a metallic silver pump for extra shine.
$56 (originally $98); lordandtaylor.com
4. Marciano
Steal the spotlight in a head-turning dress, but balance out the sparkle with a black pump.
$298; marciano.com
5. Michael Michael Kors
This high-shine, black midi skirt is a sophisticated take on the trend.
$141 (originally $235); net-a-porter.com
6. French Connection
Don’t be afraid to add some color. Pair this vibrant mini with knee-high boots for a mod moment.
$178; frenchconnection.com
7. Topshop
Transform a classic LBD with a glittery jacket.
$115; topshop.com
8. Kate Spade
Get the party started with a sparkly Mary Jane.
$350; nordstrom.com
9. Dorothy Perkins
A deep oxblood number is festive without being over the top.
$44 (originally $89); dorothyperkins.com
10. Mango
Pair this sequined tank with liquid leather leggings for a rocker vibe.
$80 (originally $100); mango.com
11. H&M
Temper this loud sequined pant with a soft, white silk blouse.
$40; hm.com