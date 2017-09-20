The 2018 Trend That Fashion Girls Are Already Wearing

Brace yourselves. You're about to start seeing sequins all over your timeline. As soon as Fashion Month ended, celebrities started giving the Spring 2018 trend a try. Yeah, we're talking about the same dazzling embellishments that are always a red-carpet winner. But now, sequins are starting to pop up in street-style looks, too. (In the daytime, people.) Fashion girls are taking note from the Spring 2018 shows and giving their sequin designs a casual makeover that actually looks amazing during even when the sun is out.
So how are they able to make it work without looking like they're taking on the walk of shame? It's all about mixing in laid-back essentials. Your go-to basics—like button-down shirts, jeans, and flats—are key to pulling off the daytime sequin look.
Don't be shy. Find out exactly how it's done in the roundup below.
1. Sequin Blouse
Balance a sparkly top by pairing it with casual sweats. You'll get bonus points for working in pops of color into your look.
Mango Sequin Embroidery Top, $80
Rachel Rachel Roy Sequin Bodysuit, $75
Good American Good Sweats the High Waist Sweatpants, $129
ASOS Track Pant, $48
H&M Bomber Jacket, $35
Alpha Industries MA-1 Bomber Jacket, $150
2. Sequin Blazer
Throw on your favorite pair of jeans to tame a flashy jacket.
Forever 21 Contemporary Sequin Cape Blazer, $35
Anthropologie Sequined Blazer, $168
Topshop Mom Jeans, $70
Mother The Stunner Frayed Ankle Skinny Jeans, $196
Lark & Ro Long-Sleeve Button-Front Shirt, $50
Calvin Klein Gayle Pointy Toe Pump, $100
3. Sequin Dress
Slip on a pair of flats and your sequin dress is perfect for a glam brunch.
Missguided Pink Sequin T-Shirt Dress, $86
Bardot Sequin A-Line Dress, $159
Michael Michael Kors Alina Flats, $130
Badgley Mischka Taft Peep Toe Flat, $111
4. Sequin Bomber
Style a stretchy dress and leather boots with a sparkling bomber to add an an unexpected edge.
Soprano Sequin Bomber, $59
Boohoo Heather Sequin Bomber Jacket, $46
Cupcakes and Cashmere Barrow Stripe Midi Dress, $120
Blondo Tula Waterproof Boot, $150
5. Sequin Crop Top
Look for tops with bold patterns that break up the sequin embellishments. And again, you can't go wrong pairing the dressy blouse with relaxed jeans.
River Island White Sequin Embellished Crop Top, $50
Miss Selfridge Embellished Metallic Crop Top, $41
BlanckNYC Ankle Skinny Jeans, $78
The Fix Conley Lucite Heel Dress Sandal, $99
Chelsea28 Brooke City Backpack, $79