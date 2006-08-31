Mar 16, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
September 2006
-
1. Scarlett JohanssonScarlett Johansson lit up the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival in a white and yellow satin vintage dress. She accessorized the forties look with Chopard jewelry, Jean-Michel Cazabat shoes and deep red lipstick. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Barrette:adorable-hair-accessory.comDress:nordstrom.com Heels:revolveclothing.com
-
2. ShakiraShakira brought romance to the MTV Video Music Awards in an antique-looking Tadashi dress with a tiered skirt. She kept the look from seeming goth with her subtle makeup, loose curls and an Erickson Beamon necklace. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:nordstrom.com
-
3. Nicole RichieNicole Richie showed her delicate beauty in a feather-light crocheted dress from Ralph Lauren. The Simple Life star was attending the MTV Video Music Awards, where she presented a Moonman alongside Nick Lachey. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:girlshop.com Necklace:eluxury.com
-
4. Lindsay LohanLindsay Lohan channeled her idol Ann-Margret in a moss-green knife-pleated baby-doll dress and an armful of bangles. The actress was attending the Venice Film Festival to support her upcoming film Bobby. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:nordstrom.com Bracelet:metmuseum.org Sandals:zappos.com
-
5. Lindsay LohanLindsay Lohan swept down the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival in a long white goddess gown with braided straps. Her diamond bangles and silver clutch bag echoed her dress's beaded-bodice detail. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:jcrew.com Bracelet:evesaddiction.com Clutch:zappos.com
-
6. Emmy RossumEmmy Rossum looked every inch a chanteuse when she attended a listening party for Elton John. The actress wore a Phillip Lim sheath dress with a single, ruffled shoulder. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:macys.com Clutch:scoopnyc.com Shoes:shoes.com
-
7. Demi MooreDemi Moore took on Washington D.C. in a sleek, modern bubble dress with an obi-style belt by Lanvin. The actress was attending the world premiÃ¨re of The Guardian. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:nordstrom.com Shoes:victoriassecret.com
-
8. Courteney CoxCourteney Cox evoked a simple sophistication in a satin dress by Katy Rodriguez, at the Kinerase press conference during New York Fashion Week. The Yves Saint Laurent belt, and Prada platform shoes, gave her look a modern twist. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:anthropologie.com Belt:bebe.com Shoes:zappos.com
-
9. Eva MendesIt was a crisp day in the Big Apple, and Eva Mendes dressed appropriately in a sweater dress and chocolate knee-high boots by Max Azria. The actress was attending the designer's show during New York Fashion Week.
And speaking of Fashion Week, be sure to check out Hal Rubenstein's daily and delicious StyleFile dispatches. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:neimanmarcus.com Boots:6pm.com Bag:eluxury.com
-
10. Kate MossKate Moss made a fashion-forward appearance at a private dinner during New York Fashion Week. The trendsetting model wore a black shirt, leggings and perforated leather corset, all by Azzedine Alaïa, and accessorized the look with a Chanel bag and David Yurman jewelry. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL T-shirt:eluxury.com Leggings:southmoonunder.com Belt:target.com
-
11. Heather GrahamHeather Graham showed her stripes in a turtleneck sweater dress by Diesel. The actress, who attended the line's show and after-party during New York Fashion Week, opted for soft curls and subtle makeup for a polished finish. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Sweater dress:shopbop.com Pumps:zappos.com
-
12. Drew BarrymoreDrew Barrymore looked like a boardroom babe in a black blouse and pencil skirt by Calvin Klein. The actress co-hosted the line's after-party during New York Fashion Week. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Blouse:jcrew.com Skirt:activeendeavors.com Pumps:bergdorfgoodman.com
-
13. Gwen StefaniGwen Stefani channeled forties glamour when she attended the fashion show of her very own L.A.M.B. line, during New York Fashion Week. The singer/designer wore a L.A.M.B. black satin dress, her signature red lips and soft pin curls. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:nordstrom.com Necklace:ronherman.com
-
14. Christina RicciChristina Ricci looked classic yet sexy in a black vintage dress, at a fundraising gala in Beverly Hills. The actress accessorized the look with a multi-strand pearl necklace and peep-toe pumps by Christian Louboutin. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:saksfifthavenue.com Necklace:anntaylor.com Shoes:zappos.com
-
15. Cameron DiazCameron Diaz chose red patent leather Rochas pumps to add a pop of color to her black dress by Giambattista Valli. The actress attended a bash for beau Justin Timberlake's new CD FutureSex/LoveSounds, in Los Angeles. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:bebe.com Pumps:stevemadden.com
-
16. Cate BlanchettCate Blanchett looks every bit the shining star in a silver and gold Armani dress. The actress was honored with an Icon Award at the Woman in Hollywood dinner in Beverly Hills. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:newport-news.com Pumps:bloomingdales.com
-
17. Naomi WattsNaomi Watts layered her little black Chanel dress with multiple necklaces by David Yurman. The actress was attending the New Yorkers for Children Gala at Cipriani. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:target.com Necklace:nordstrom.com Shoes:zappos.com
-
18. BeyoncÃ© KnowlesBeyoncÃ© looked pretty and poised in Paris. The songbird hit the red carpet across the pond to promote her latest solo effort, B'Day. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:shopbop.com Earrings:tinatang.com Shoes:macys.com
-
19. Sienna MillerSienna Miller swept down the red carpet in a romantic empire silk tulle Marchesa gown with an embroidered bodice. Miller attended the Metropolitan Opera on opening night with Jude Law and her mother as guests. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:dillards.com Ring:jewelry.ross-simmons.com
-
20. Kirsten DunstKirsten Dunst had the grace of a leading lady at a screening of Marie Antoinette in Los Angeles. The actress's long black Christian Lacroix dress and heels are a more modern approach to evening wear than the regal fashions of the French queen she portrays in the film. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:bluefly.com Belt:neimanmarcus.com Shoes:zappos.com
-
21. Gwyneth PaltrowGwyneth Paltrow strutted her stuff after lunching at Zuma restaurant in London's trendy Knightsbridge district. The actress looked up-to-the-minute in an oversize shirtdress, black tights and platform ankle boots. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:activeendeavors.com Bag:ebags.com Boots:lovemyshoes.com
1 of 21
Scarlett Johansson
Scarlett Johansson lit up the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival in a white and yellow satin vintage dress. She accessorized the forties look with Chopard jewelry, Jean-Michel Cazabat shoes and deep red lipstick. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Barrette:adorable-hair-accessory.comDress:nordstrom.com Heels:revolveclothing.com
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 15, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
How to Wear The Off-the-Shoulder Trend in 2018
Mar 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Khloé Kardashian's Pregnancy Craving Is a Carb Lover's Dream
Mar 14, 2018 @ 9:15 AM
These Booty-Sculpting Leggings Are Famous in London
Mar 13, 2018 @ 5:15 PM
How To Wear Leggings to Work
Mar 13, 2018 @ 1:30 PM
These New Arrivals at Shopbop Are Guaranteed to Sell Out
Mar 13, 2018 @ 1:15 PM
8 Easter Outfits Designed for Your Kids' Personality
Mar 13, 2018 @ 9:00 AM