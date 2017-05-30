Selena Gomez Just Wore the $16 Top That Gigi Hadid Also Loves

Selena Gomez is always serving up fashion goals whenever she steps out. Remember that pretty dress she wore to Coachella? She shut things down with the luxurious HVN dress. But Gomez also knows how to turn heads with affordable pieces—like the chic Topshop blouse she wore over the weekend.

While cuddling up to an adorable pup, Gomez rocked the cozy knit top with a pair of blue jeans. But the versatile blouse could easily be styled into any look. You could dress it up by layering a sleeveless dress on top. Or take the blouse to the office with a pencil skirt and classic pumps.

A boop for Selena 🐶 A post shared by Freddy Collins (@freshlikefreddy) on May 27, 2017 at 6:02am PDT

Gigi Hadid is also a fan of the long-sleeve top with scalloped edges. We've spotted her wearing it not once, but twice this year. The model took a pair of scissors to her top and turned it into an ab-baring blouse. For one outing, she used the oatmeal-colored piece to break up a denim-on-denim look.

Hadid flashed her killer abs in Paris with a denim-on-denim ensemble of a cut-off Topshop tee ($28; topshop.com) with frayed-hem jeans and an oversize denim jacket. The model accessorized with second-skin booties (try a similar pair from Topshop), a crossbody bag with a chain-link strap, and round sunglasses. Marc Piasecki/GC Images

And she wore it again, with a coordinating bomber jacket, sweatpants, and boots.

Hadid stepped out in New York City looking sporty in a winter white ensemble that included a cropped frill neck Topshop top ($28; topshop.com), satin bomber jacket, and coordinating joggers. She accessorized with chunky matching boots and oversize black sunnies by Quay, and pulled her long strands into a sleek bun. Splash News

Both stars proved that this top is a wardrobe essential. And we have a feeling that it will fly off of the virtual shelves because it's currently marked down to only $16. So you might as well grab your debit card and thank Selena and Gigi for this amazing find as you head over to Topshop's website.