Copy Selena Gomez's Gingham Outfit with These Dupes

Selena Gomez made our fashion hearts melt yesterday when she changed into three outfits for WE Day. She kept things laid-back during the ceremony with denim pieces, sweaters, and jackets. But during the red-carpet portion, she wowed us in a light blue gingham suit by Brock Collection.

It's a fall 2017 design, so it's not available for purchase just yet. But Gomez proved that it also looks amazing in the spring. That's why we decided to find out how to recreate the chic ensemble right now.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

VIDEO: Selena Gomez's Changing Looks

Ahead, you'll find our favorite gingham tops and bottoms to help you channel Gomez's trend-setting style.