Selena Gomez's $64 Birthday Look is Perfect for a Laid-Back Celebration

Twenty-five is definitely going to be an epic year for Selena Gomez. Over the weekend, the "Fetish" singer celebrated the milestone while surrounded by family members and friends. Even her boyfriend, The Weeknd, jetted from Paris to be by her side.

It looks like she had the perfect low-key party in a beautiful house. Gomez gave us a sneak peek on Instagram into the turn up as everyone gathered in a kitchen to cut not one, but two birthday cakes. And instead of partying it up in a fancy dress, Gomez kept things cool and casual with a comfortable hoodie and sweatpants.

It turns out, Gomez's birthday look is from the affordable label Dream Scene ($64; macys.com). The brand is known for making adorable graphic tops with the best sayings written across the front. Gomez chose to wear the "Loved" sweatshirt, which probably describes how she was feeling on her special day.

Thank you for all of my bday love. I couldn't be more blessed. A lot of you don't realize how much you mean to me. I. Love. You. --think 25 is going to be epic. xo A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Jul 22, 2017 at 10:46pm PDT

Matching gray sweatpants kept the casual vibes going. And Gomez added a touch of sparkle with gold hop earrings (shop a similar pair here). This is definitely one of the cutest yet chill birthday looks we've seen.