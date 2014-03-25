Mar 16, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
Sarah Jessica Parker's 50 Most Memorable Looks Ever
1. Gingham Coat, 2015
The star upped her style game with a sleeveless coat in gingham, accessorizing her look with an olive bag and heels.
2. Oscar de la Renta, 2014
For the Costume Institute Gala Benefit celebrating the Charles James exhibit, the A-lister arrived dressed to the nines in an Oscar de la Renta gown and white gloves.
3. Delphine Manivet, 2014
Always one to make a statement, SJP wowed in a triple silk organdi and velvet dress with tulle illusion panels from Delphine Manivet while attending the Footwear News Achievement Awards and Hall of Fame Gala.
4. Burberry, 2014
Parker was one of the first celebs to rock Burberry's hot-off-the-runway monogrammed blanket poncho.
5. Striped Shirt and Skirt, 2014
Proving her street style status, SJP was snapped out in N.Y.C. in a red-and-white striped top that she expertly paired with a full-buttoned chunky striped midi-length skirt.
6. Maison Martin Margiela, 2013Parker paraded out a bold style statement at the amfAR New York Gala in this fuchsia silk velvet column gown and sash by Maison Martin Margiela.
7. Giles, 2013At the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s annual gala, the actress fully embodied the punk theme in a gold, paint-splattered Giles gown, that she paired with a custom Philip Treacy mohawk headpiece.
8. Naeem Khan, 2013Parker shimmered in a silver-gold beaded Naeem Khan fringe dress that was reminiscent of the flapper era. She styled it with bangles, layered necklaces and black pointy-toe pumps.
9. Prabal Gurung, 2013
While attending the New York City Ballet Gala, the star wore a two-piece ensemble: A Prabal Gurung top and Olivier Theyskens full skirt.
10. Marc Jacobs, 2013
At the 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory' press night at Theatre Royal in London, Parker lit up the red carpet in a black and gold stripe sequined Marc Jacobs dress that she paired with a Fendi baguette and black pointy-toe pumps.
11. Blazer and Pants, 2013
For Target's Toronto opening, the style icon took a casual take on the menswear trend, opting for a classic black fitted blazer and white cropped pants.
12. Oscar de la Renta, 2012For the amfAR gala, Parker topped her pink Oscar de la Renta gown with a leather Theyskens’ Theory jacket and added white gloves.
13. Louis Vuitton, 2012Sarah Jessica Parker arrived for the Louis Vuitton runway show in a lacy LWD by the label and pointy-toe pumps.
14. Erdem, 2012At the Nobel Peace Prize Concert, Parker took the stage in this Erdem sky-blue pastel lace design.
15. Giambattista Valli, 2011Parker attended a Moscow ‘I Don't Know How She Does It’ press event in a scarlet Giambattista Valli gown complete with a cape and pave hoops.
16. Chanel, 2011
While in Melbourne, Australia to promote a film, the actress wore a tweed Chanel dress and sculptured black hat by Philip Treacy, which took over 200 hours to make.
17. L’Agence, 2011In London, Parker layered a knee-length L’Agence coat with a black tee and torn denim. A python L'Wren Scott tote and nude Jean-Michel Cazabat heels completed the look.
18. Antonio Berardi, 2011
While in Germany to promote her film 'I Don't Know How She Does It,' the actress wore Antonio Berardi on the red carpet.
19. Prabal Gurung, 2011At an ‘I Don't Know How She Does It’ press event at London's Soho Hotel, SJP wore a rose print Prabal Gurung design and glitter platforms.
20. Burberry, 2011
Buttoned up in a figure-flattering Burberry coat, SJP arrives at the designer's show in London.
21. Prabal Gurung, 2011Sarah Jessica Parker sat down with David Letterman in a vermilion Prabal Gurung cape blouse and hot pink trousers.
22. Elie Saab, 2011
Sarah Jessica Parker took our breath away in a straight-from-the-runway floral design from Elie Saab.
23. Louis Vuitton, 2011The actress feted UNICEF at the annual Snowflake Ball in a plumed Louis Vuitton confection that she paired with the label's calf leather pumps, Fred Leighton earrings and stacked pave bangles.
24. Chanel, 2010Parker rocked a gorgeous satin yellow Chanel Couture gown at the Oscars, which had a column shape and jeweled neckline.
25. Marchesa, 2010The actress wore a black sculpted tulle Marchesa minidress and black platform pumps at the ShoWest closing ceremony in Las Vegas.
-
Dressed in a LBD, polka-dot tights, and statement necklace, Sarah Jessica Parker walked the red carpet for the Empire State Pride Agenda Fall Dinner.
27. Vivienne Westwood, 2010
For the Japan premiere of Sex and the City 2, Sarah Jessica Parker donned a statement-making Vivienne Westwood gown, cinching her look with a Raven Kauffman "Harlow" belt.
28. Stella McCartney, 2010At Bravo’s Upfront Party in New York City, SJP wore a Stella McCartney blazer and lace dress, accessorized with black pumps, a metallic mesh bag and layered necklaces.
-
-
30. Alexander McQueen, 2010For the ‘Sex and the City 2’ premiere in London, the actress wore a high-low Alexander McQueen gown with an elaborate Philip Treacy fascinator.
31. Halston, 2010Parker wore Fred Leighton vintage jewelry and a metallic asymmetric Halston dress for her first of four outfits at the Bambi Awards in Germany.
-
With an affinity for all things shoes, it's no surprise the star wore suede Nicholas Kirkwood platform heels at the airport. Talk about making an entrance!
33. Alexander McQueen, 2010The actress honored Alexander McQueen in a print gown from the late designer, complemented with Stephen Russell earrings and bracelets, and a bag, stingray diamond cuff and jade ring from VBH.
34. Valentino, 2010For the New York City premiere of ‘Sex and the City 2,’ the actress added Fred Leighton gems and Ferragamo pumps to a floating fluorescent yellow Valentino Couture gown.
35. Alexander McQueen, 2010To pay tribute to her late friend Alexander McQueen at his London memorial service, Parker donned one of his creations, a black-and-white coat dress design.
36. Dior Haute Couture, 2009At the Academy Awards, SJP looked ethereal in a Dior Haute Couture silver gown featuring gold accents, which she accessorized with Fred Leighton jewels.
37. Nina Ricci, 2008Sarah Jessica Parker dazzled in a strapless silver Nina Ricci gown at the ‘Sex And The City’ premiere at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.
38. Vivienne Westwood, 2008
For the jaw-dropping wedding scene in the first installment of the 'Sex and the City' movie, the film's costume designers turned to Vivienne Westwood for a larger-than-life gown.
39. Black and Copper Dress, 2004
To support friend Bette Midler's New York Restoration Project, the actress-turned-shoe designer made an appearance in a tea-length dress with copper accents.
40. Oscar de la Renta, 2004
Pretty in pink! The always glamorous star donned a strapless Oscar de la Renta dress for the FiFi Awards.
41. Silver Dress, 2004
Sarah Jessica Parker pairs a glitzy silver dress with rose gold shoes.
42. Jorgen Simonsen, 2003
For her first red carpet debut as a new mom, the actress flaunted her figure in a corset and matching trousers.
43. Chanel, 2003For the 55th Annual Emmy Awards, Sarah Jessica Parker chose this layered, organza soft pink dress by Chanel Couture, which dazzled on the red carpet.
44. Narciso Rodriguez, 2002
Leave it to SJP to rock maternity style! The actress wore a barely-pink Narciso Rodriguez dress for the season five premiere of Sex and the City.
45. Oversized Blazer, 2001
The star nailed the menswear trend, opting for an off-white blazer, button-down, and red pumps.
46. Oscar de la Renta, 2000Sarah Jessica Parker chose a pink, ballerina-inspired feathered dress by Oscar de la Renta for the Emmy Awards, which was completed with a floral arm band.
47. Dior, 2000
Best known for making two appearances on 'Sex and the City,' the famed Dior newspaper dress is almost as iconic as Carrie Bradshaw herself.
48. Vivienne Westwood, 2000
For the SAG Awards, the style star wore a gray Vivienne Westwood suit and matching clutch.
49. White Tutu, 1998
Much like the famed Dior newspaper dress, the white tutu that Carrie Bradshaw dons in the opening sequence of Sex and the City and its first film, is a significant part of pop culture history. "I remember I bought that tutu for $5!" says series costume designer Rebecca Weinberg. "Our seamstress had to duplicate it because we knew in the sequence it was going to get wet."
50. Embellished Jacket, 1991
In true SJP fashion, the star showed off an embellished jacket, red velvet pants, and her signature abs at the film premiere of For The Boys.
