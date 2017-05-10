Hurry! These New Arrivals at Saks Off 5th Are 70% Off

If you're in need of a pick-me-up to help you push through the week, look no further. A bunch of designer duds just landed on Saks Off 5th's website, and they are already marked down, up to 70 percent off. That means you don't need to enter a promo code or sign up for any annoying emails to start saving on clothes that will make heads turn.
So you can indulge in a little retail therapy without feeling guilty. Grab something special to wear for brunch or pickup something cute for a friend. Our roundup of the best new arrivals below will jumpstart your search.
1. Romana Silk One-Shoulder Top
Joie | $60 (Originally $178)
2. Varah Knit Fringed Skirt
BCBG Max Azria | $90 (Originally $198)
3. Rome Organza V-Wire Dress
Nicholas | $274 (Originally $685)
4. Serge Cropped Flared Pants
Cinq a Sept | $146 (Originally $365)
5. Cotton Shirt Sleeve Button-Front Shirt
Kenzo | $138 (Originally $345)
6. 9927 Talya Frayed Denim Top
J Brand Denim | $50 (Originally $178)
7. Cropped Bell-Sleeve Top
Kendall + Kylie | $70 (Originally $138)