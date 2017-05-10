Hurry! These New Arrivals at Saks Off 5th Are 70% Off

Hurry! These New Arrivals at Saks Off 5th Are 70% Off

Mark Kauzlarich/Getty
May 10, 2017 @ 2:15 PM
by: Alexis Bennett

If you're in need of a pick-me-up to help you push through the week, look no further. A bunch of designer duds just landed on Saks Off 5th's website, and they are already marked down, up to 70 percent off. That means you don't need to enter a promo code or sign up for any annoying emails to start saving on clothes that will make heads turn.

VIDEO: Right Now Is the Best Time to Buy Boots and Coats

 

So you can indulge in a little retail therapy without feeling guilty. Grab something special to wear for brunch or pickup something cute for a friend. Our roundup of the best new arrivals below will jumpstart your search.

Sponsored Stories

Powered By ZergNet

Must Reads

 
 
Back to Top