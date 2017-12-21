Discount Store Saks Off 5th Has a Huge Collection of Hermès Bags Online

If you're a serious shopper, you probably already knew that Saks Fifth Avenue Off 5th is notorious for dropping prices on big name designers. Where else can you find Stuart Weitzman boots and Balenciaga pieces with major price cuts? Off 5th, of course. It' no doubt the perfect place for finding those hard-to-find luxury deals. But did you know that you could cop a Hermès bag from the discount site? Yes, it's true.
We're talking about the most-coveted handbags—like the timeless Kelly and the celebrity-approved Birkin. You can't even get those coveted handbags from the Hermès website. But somehow Off 5th managed to secure the lust-worthy pieces. We are not asking questions. Instead, let's just consider it a gift from the fashion gods and shop our favorite pieces below.
VIDEO: 6 Investment Pieces Every Woman Should Own
-
1. Vintage Black Box Kelly 28
Carry this classic black design everyday for the rest of your life because it will never go out of style.
$12,000
-
2. Vintage Red Ardennes Birkin 35
Think of this classic bag as an investment piece that won't lose its value.
$15,500
-
3. Red/Gold Hardware Box Kelly 32
Pick a bright red bag that stands out but still can work with several looks.
$12,000
-
4. Vintage Brown Small Toile Crossbody Bag
Snag a crossbody bag that will save you a few bucks.
$1,950
-
5. Vintage Yellow Curchevel Kelly 28cm
Get the luxurious look with a statement-making yellow design.
$13,500