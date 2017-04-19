The 4 Rules for Minimalist Dressing

So you want one of those wardrobes that allows you to close your eyes, pick three items, and, without any pre-coordination, have a perfect outfit. It fits like a glove, is comfortable, and allows you to drop your kids off at school, run a big business meeting, and attend a cocktail party. This, my friends, is the glory of minimalist dressing.
Fashion editors and industry elite favor brands like Rosetta Getty for creating unique takes on minimalist dressing. No longer can you only have black blazers and trousers to have this ideal wardrobe. Investing in strong pieces to make a uniform that's all your own is enough to do the job.
We caught up with Rosetta Getty, the epitome of minimal chic, at the celebration of the inagural edition of the Desert X Art Festival she co-hosted with e-tailer Orchard Mile, at SO.PA Restauarant in Palm Springs. Here, she offers her 4 tips on how to be as chic as her.
-
1. Opt for Classic Pieces with an Edge
"Build a wardrobe of collectible pieces that are easy and elegant. Choose classics that have intriguing details. A new favorite addition to my collection is the foldover shirt with exposed shoulders. The stripes are reminiscent of a classic button-down, but the draped, unique shoulder design make this piece a stand out."
Rosetta Getty Cold-Shoulder Striped Cotton-Poplin Blouse, $720; net-a-porter.com
-
2. Invest in Staples
"With simple pieces, like a trouser, button-down, or coat, I find luxurious and unexpected fabrics are best. One of my staples I continually design is the robe coat, which is a universally flattering silhouette. This season, I've updated it with a subtle pinstripe fabric."
Rosetta Getty Belted Coat, $2,100; farfetch.com
-
3. Find Your Colors
"When clothing is very minimal in design, the choice of color is incredibly important. I recommend a neutral palette of black, white, gray, navy, tan, and an occasional statement pop of color, like a beautiful shade of red or green."
Rosetta Getty Cropped Stretch-Cady Skinny Pants, $780; net-a-porter.com
-
4. Build an Adult Uniform
"Mine is a bit tomboyish, usually consisting of wearing a button-up shirt, which has become a signature. Comfort is also very important when establishing your uniform. I, for example, I like to wear APL sneakers."
APL: Athletic Propulsion Labs Techloom Pro Sneakers, $140; shopbop.com