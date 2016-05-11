7 Rosé-Colored Fashion Pieces and Their Perfect Wine Pairings to Get You in the Mood for Summer

For people who know me well, I've been willing rosé season for a while. Memorial Day (and the official kickoff of summer) may be 19 days away, but I probably didn't stop drinking the light wine from last Labor Day. Maybe I'm biased toward the charming pink color, or perhaps, it's the fresh taste (no matter if it's sweet or dry) that instantly transports me to sunnier days, but I do consider it my summer water. Now, since I work in fashion, I couldn't help but notice the bevy of blush-colored ready-to-wear pieces and accessories that have popped up this season (Gucci, anyone?), making it easier and easier to match my beverage to my outfit (yes, people really do do that). So, ahead, 7 to-die-for fashion items and their rosé complement to indulge in this summer.
-
1. Sunday Somewhere Sunglasses and Summer Water Rosé
Wear these pale pink grandma-esque shades as you sip on this Pinot Noir rosé, a dream concoction between the Yes Way Rosé ladies and WINC.
Sunday Somewhere sunglasses, $290; sundaysomewhere.com. Summer Water rosé, $13; winc.com.
-
2. Elizabeth and James Blazer and Château Fabrègues Costières de Nîmes Rosé
This sweet blazer mimics the strawberry taste of this rosé.
Elizabeth and James blazer, $465; otteny.com. Château Fabrègues Costières de Nîmes Rosé, $14; totalwine.com.
-
3. Ann Taylor Heels and Robert Sinskey Vineyards 2015 Vin Gris Rosé
With strawberry and mineral notes, this rosé has an easy finish, much like these block heel pumps.
Ann Taylor heels, $128; anntaylor.com. Robert Sinskey Vineyards 2015 Vin Gris rosé, $30; dandm.com.
-
4. J. Crew Camisole and DOMAINE MONTROSE ROSÉ
Shimmer on in a sweet sequined cami as you sip on this floral and berry rosé.
J. Crew camisole, $398; jcrew.com. Domaine Montrose rosé, $14; wine.foragersmarket.com.
-
5. Gucci bag and Wolffer Summer In A Bottle rosé
This floral bag and floral bottle was a match made in fashion heaven.
Gucci bag, $2,490; net-a-porter.com. Wolffer Summer in a Bottle rosé, $20; getwineonline.com.
-
6. La Perla pants and White Girl ROSÉ
We love the name and the taste of this The Fat Jewish-conceived rosé almost as much as we love these La Perla cropped linen pants.
La Perla pants, $295; net-a-porter.com. White Girl rosé, $17; freshdirect.com.
-
7. Samuji Dress and Proprieta Sperino Rosa del Rosa rosé
Deep in hue, we call this dress more of a desert rose, much like this Proprieta Sperino Rosa del Rosa rosé, which has been aged 12 hours on its skins.
Samuji dress, $490; thedreslyn.com. Proprieta Sperino Rosa del Rosa rosé, $18; store.unwinedonline.com.