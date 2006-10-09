Mar 16, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Rodeo Drive Walk of Style
1. ferragamo walk of style"It just felt right; it felt perfect, and I feel great," said event co-host Eva Mendes of her royal blue satin Ferragamo dress.
2. ferragamo walk of styleGinnifer Goodwin looked stunning in a champagne satin bubble-skirt dress by Ferragamo.
3. ferragamo walk of style"You feel womanly and young at the same time," said Rose McGowan of Ferragamo's designs. "It's wonderful to be a part of something that can appeal to my grandmother, who has amazing pieces, and me-I'm wearing an amazing piece right now."
4. ferragamo walk of styleEvent co-host Anjelica Huston looked chic in a brown wool pencil skirt and jacket by Ferragamo.
5. ferragamo walk of styleGarcelle Beauvais-Nilon shimmered in a metallic wrap dress by Diane von Furstenberg and Ferragamo jeweled sandals.
6. ferragamo walk of style"I love Ferragamo," said Kristin Davis, who wears Ferragamo in her upcoming movie, Deck the Halls. "I love the workmanship, I love the sense of tradition. I didn't realize how far they went back."
7. ferragamo walk of styleMolly Sims, in a jeweled Ferragamo dress, said, "These alligator round-toed shoes I spent a fortune on, but you always have to-it's pieces that you have to collect."
-
8. ferragamo walk of styleMichelle Trachtenberg, in Ferragamo, said of the fashion show, "There was one sparkly dress that I loved, and I'm looking for something for my premiÃ¨re."
