Get Rihanna's Off-White Outfit Before it Hits Stores
BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID
October 12, 2017 @ 6:30 PM
by: Alexis Bennett

Rihanna is definitely one lucky star who's closet we'd love to raid. On Wednesday, the fashion-and-beauty mogul struck a pose for Instagram wearing a hot look from Off-White by Virgil Abloh. The outfit is the epitome of cool-girl vibes with retro-inspired voluminous details throughout the sleeves. And peep the puffer-jacket vibes along the shafts of her boots. The ensemble is an all around ten in our eyes.

But the only down side is the look is a part of Off-White's Spring 2018 collection. So we mere mortals have a few months to go before we can actually get our hands on the exact pieces. Luckily, fast-fashion brands never waste a moment cranking out the latest trends. And you'll find some pieces that include fashion-forward details that are similar to Rihanna's stylish look.

See for yourself in our gallery of look-alike pieces below.

