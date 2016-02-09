The New Clothing Line That's Redefining Girl Power

Though commonly associated with academia, school uniforms have been embraced by the fashion world, too (see: Hood By Air's crisp oxfords and Thom Browne's gingham suiting). Now, former PR associate Olivia Rose Fay is bringing the trend full circle with Rallier, a new ready-to-wear label launching today that's not only inspired by prep-school attire—it provides employment for women in Kibera, Kenya and uniforms to local school girls in the region.

RELATED: This Highlighter Can Provide Scholarships for Girls Around the World

Never met a sale you didn't ♥? #Same. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

In fact, Fay selected the name "Rallier" because comes from the verb "rally"—as in people coming together to support a common cause. The 15-piece collection, priced from $295 to $495, includes tailored cotton one-pieces that "challenge the notion of traditional dress codes," she says. "A girl should have the uniform she needs to confidently go to school and a dress that makes her feel special." Well put. Shop our five favorites from the do-good line below.