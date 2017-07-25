Rachel Lindsay's $42 Workout Look Is Perfect for Gym Sessions with Bae

Monday nights are always booked thanks to Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay adorable style. And the 31-year-old reality star is proving that her cute fashions are still going strong even when the cameras stop rolling. During a late-night workout, Lindsay stepped out wearing a 2(X)IST Activewear set that could easily work for a gym date.

Lindsay's sports bra, which is splattered with white lines, is stylish yet functional with its moderate support and pretty cris-cross straps along the back. And her stretchy leggings aren't suffocating thanks to mesh panels along the sides.

It looks like Lindsay may have found our new favorite athletic brand. It's tough to find cute, quality, and affordable gear. But 2(X)IST Activewear is currently having a sale, so you can grab Lindsay's entire set for $42.

We're definitely heading over to 2(X)IST Activewear's website to find more workout goodies.