Quiz: Do You Know Who Designed These Famous Oscars Dresses?

Michael Buckner/Getty ; Getty (2)
Lindsay Dolak
Feb 03, 2017 @ 5:45 pm

We love to gawk at our favorite leading ladies in their red carpet finest on Oscar night, but who created those wave-making gowns? Test your knowledge of the designers behind the sartorial masterpieces—then enter to win your own glam getaway with InStyle's Red-Carpet Makeover Sweepstakes. One grand prize winner will win a round-trip flight to New York City, two nights in a chic hotel suite overlooking Central Park, a makeover at the InStyle offices, and a $1,000 gift card to Saks Fifth Avenue.

