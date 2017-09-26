10 Fall Staples to Wear to a Pumpkin Patch

If you're heading to a pumpkin patch or making plans to do some apple picking this fall, you're going to need an outfit that's fitting for the changing weather. We're talking about stylish looks that will keep you warm during those cool mornings, but won't make you have a meltdown in the warm afternoons.

One of our favorite fall essentials is the plaid shirtdress because you can get a two-for-one deal out of the versatile piece. Wear it with combat boots for a tough yet flirty effect. Or you could turn it into outerwear and layer it over a tank top—like Alessandra Ambrosio showed us below.

You also don't have to put away your denim shorts just yet. Swapping your sandals for boots and styling in a wide-brim hat will instantly make cutoffs appropriate for the season.

Before you head out to the farm this fall, make sure you complete your wardrobe with some of the essentials that define the season below.