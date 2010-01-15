

WHY WE LOVE IT

Digital technology has given designers the ability to craft exuberant patterns that would have been unthinkable 10 years ago. Whether they’re stamped, woven, handpainted or silk-screened, the effect allows you to be your own Mardi Gras.



MAKE IT WORK FOR YOU

Ask yourself how much attention you can handle. Even a short dress (no gowns, please!) will stop traffic. A kaleidoscope shoe or bag may be enough for you—pair either with neutrals to show it off. And restrict what you put with eye-popping tops, skirts and pants: Those garments and accessories must satisfy a “noncompete” clause!



Photos: (left to right) Alexander McQueen; Oscar de la Renta; Versace; Narciso Rodriguez.



Click through to shop the look!



