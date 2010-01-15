Mar 16, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Prints
no title
WHY WE LOVE IT
Digital technology has given designers the ability to craft exuberant patterns that would have been unthinkable 10 years ago. Whether they’re stamped, woven, handpainted or silk-screened, the effect allows you to be your own Mardi Gras.
MAKE IT WORK FOR YOU
Ask yourself how much attention you can handle. Even a short dress (no gowns, please!) will stop traffic. A kaleidoscope shoe or bag may be enough for you—pair either with neutrals to show it off. And restrict what you put with eye-popping tops, skirts and pants: Those garments and accessories must satisfy a “noncompete” clause!
Photos: (left to right) Alexander McQueen; Oscar de la Renta; Versace; Narciso Rodriguez.
2. DKNY Pants
Silk slacks, DKNY, $195; at select Bloomingdale’s stores.
3. M Missoni Tote
Canvas bag, M Missoni, $395; 212-431-6500.
4. Twenty8Twelve by S. Miller Tank
Crêpe de chine top, Twenty8Twelve by S. Miller, $210; at Nordstrom.
5. Rebecca Taylor Wedges
Silk and leather platform sandals, Rebecca Taylor, $385; 212-966-0406.
6. Robin Skirt
Silk skirt, Robin, $250; 646-619-6857.
7. Thread Social Dress
Cotton knit and cotton voile dress, Thread Social, $540; shopbop.com.
