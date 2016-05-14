10 Chic Prints to Try Instead of Florals

Ask any of my friends or coworkers, I love a floral print dress. Whether it is a mini, a midi or a maxi, the print is a hallmark of spring and summer, and it instantly puts me in a good mood, whether I'm actually going to a garden party or not (most of the time, I'm not).

Still, there are other patterns that feel fresh and playful during these warm-weather months, such as stripes, gingham, and, even, fruit—why not sport a watermelon when it's above 70 degrees out? So, we scoured the market and found the prettiest printed dresses without a bloom in sight. Wear these cute numbers to daytime picnics, beachside fêtes, and basically anytime you're drinking rosé this summer.