10 Chic Prints to Try Instead of Florals

Ask any of my friends or coworkers, I love a floral print dress. Whether it is a mini, a midi or a maxi, the print is a hallmark of spring and summer, and it instantly puts me in a good mood, whether I'm actually going to a garden party or not (most of the time, I'm not).
Still, there are other patterns that feel fresh and playful during these warm-weather months, such as stripes, gingham, and, even, fruit—why not sport a watermelon when it's above 70 degrees out? So, we scoured the market and found the prettiest printed dresses without a bloom in sight. Wear these cute numbers to daytime picnics, beachside fêtes, and basically anytime you're drinking rosé this summer.
1. Gingham
Get picnic-ready in this gingham off-the-shoulder tunic.
Free People, $168; freepeople.com
2. Leopard
Go wild in this easy-to-wear leopard-print dress.
Topshop, $160; topshop.com
3. Stars
Why wait until nighttime to stargaze when you can see them all the time with this celestial-print dress.
WYLDR, $68; nastygal.com
4. Fruit
This watermelon-print dress is perfect for a seaside getaway.
Reformation, $248; thereformation.com
5. Bandana
This bandana print has a decidedly far-flung vibe. Wear with lace-up sandals.
Holding Horses, $168; anthropologie.com
6. Exotic
This colorful geometric dress will make a statement every time you wear it.
Alice + Olivia, $495; aliceandolivia.com
7. Animal
What’s not to love about this elephant print off-the-shoulder dress?
Mango, $70; mango.com
8. Stripes
Sure, we could have gone nautical on you, but there is something ultra-fresh about the vertically striped dress in mint and blush.
& Other Stories, $85; stories.com
9. Polka Dot
In a shift silhouette, this polka dot dress is as classic as it gets.
J. Crew, $100 (originally $168); jcrew.com
10. Patchwork
Mix and match as many prints as you can with this one patchwork dress.
Zara, $40; zara.com