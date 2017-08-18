The Prettiest Fall Trend That You Can Wear Right Now

Transitioning from summer to fall is definitely tricky when it comes to fashion. One moment it's 90 degrees, and a few hours later, temperatures are in the sixties. That's why several style stars have already started whipping out their new boots and fuzzy jackets. But if it's a little too warm where you're at, there's another fall must-have that you can definitely try out now. And that's the feather trend.

Rihanna showed us how it's done during a premier of Valerian when she hit the red carpet wearing a feather-trimmed skirt from Prada's Fall 2018 collection. Even the singer's shoes were decked out in fluffy fringe.

Designers are embellishing just about everything we can think of with feathers, from earrings to pants. We're even seeing the ladylike fringe on sporty hoodies.

Feathers are going to be everywhere this fall, so you might as well get a head start. Below you'll find our favorite feathered pieces that you can wear right now.