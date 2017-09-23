Gabi Gregg & Nicolette Mason Are Here with the Fall Collection of Our Dreams

After splashing on to the fashion scene with the launch of Premme back in July, Gabi Gregg and Nicolette Mason are back at it! The duo debuted their curve-friendly fall collection today at premme.us, and it's another home run.

Since its launch, Premme has positioned itself as the curve girl's go-to for bold fashion that's trendy at an affordable price, and its latest offerings for fall do just that. This season they've taken a cue from the '70s (see the cool campaign image above), creating clothes inspired by the decade. Think well tailored wide-leg pants, a badass suit, pieces in white (don't be alarmed, you can wear white!), sheer organza trenches, and cool jumpsuits.

These pieces are perfect for now and can be layered later on in the year. "A lot of the pieces are cozy but lightweight, not too heavy to wear right now," says Gregg. "The pieces are meant to mix-and-match for your personal style. As a whole, our brand is all about taking risks. For example, we have a lace dress with just a bodysuit underneath. A lot of fashionable girls, like Ashley Graham, are wearing it styled this way but you can also use a slip. We want you to be able to show as much skin as you're comfortable with."

"We want women to look at us and feel like they can try something new. Don't be afraid to try new things, try white!" says Mason. "We have cool white trousers in the collection that every woman can wear. I'm over the rules—wear what you want! At the end of the day neither a color nor a silhouette, is going to change the shape of our bodies, so we should embrace who we are. We have to change our mindsets. If wearing white makes you feels good, like a goddess, then go for it."

Recently, there has been a lot of positive movement in the curve industry and it has been a pivotal moment for millions of women. "We're moving in the right direction, it was really special to see the inclusively of this past NYFW," says Mason. Adds Gregg, "We want all women to look their best and feel their best. We're bringing this collection to women who love fashion and helping them to think outside the box."

The new collection is available in sizes 12-30 with pieces priced between $49-$135. Scroll down to check out some of our favorites below.