Get Spotted in 9 Chic Polka Dot Tops 

One of this seasons most popular prints, polka dots, are making a modern mark in fashion. You may have noticed some of your favorite It girls and style stars wearing the speckled print. Fashionistas like Gigi Hadid and Aimee Song are inspiring us to add this playful print into our everyday wardrobe because it's literally the easiest way to make a bold, fun statement. From small dots to multi-hue options, you can introduce this print into any outfit day or night.

Pair a blouse with a black skinny leg pant for a more sophisticated look or opt for a boyfriend jean and pump for a sexy cool-girl vibe. Don't forget to layer on some edgy accessories to toughen up the feminine print.

Sign up for our shopping newsletter Get exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

VIDEO: 5 Fuzzy Coats You Need in Your Closet

Get ready to make a bold statement this season with some of our favorite picks below.