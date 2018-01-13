Get Spotted in 9 Chic Polka Dot Tops 

One of this seasons most popular prints, polka dots, are making a modern mark in fashion. You may have noticed some of your favorite It girls and style stars wearing the speckled print. Fashionistas like Gigi Hadid and Aimee Song are inspiring us to add this playful print into our everyday wardrobe because it's literally the easiest way to make a bold, fun statement. From small dots to multi-hue options, you can introduce this print into any outfit day or night.
Pair a blouse with a black skinny leg pant for a more sophisticated look or opt for a boyfriend jean and pump for a sexy cool-girl vibe. Don't forget to layer on some edgy accessories to toughen up the feminine print.
Get ready to make a bold statement this season with some of our favorite picks below.
-
1. Ruched silk-blend crepe Blazer
Create an ultra sexy night-out look with this blazer, a pair of jeans, and a chic pump.
Monse | $1,145 (Originally $2,290)
-
2. Gathered asymmetrical Blouse
We are in love with this modern edgy top, which can be worn to just about any event on your calendar.
Jacquemus | $378 (Originally $755)
-
3. Georgette Blouse
This classic yet flirty blouse is perfect paired with a pencil skirt or wide-leg pants.
Ganni | $125
-
4. Off the Shoulder Top
This flirty feminine top is perfect for nights out with the girls.
Caroline Constas | $198 (Originally $395)
-
5. One Shoulder Twill Top
We love the enlarged polka dot print on this top, which is perfect for the ultra fashionista.
A.W.A.K.E | $645
-
6. Stretch- Jersey Bodysuit
Pair this bodysuit with a red lip and a slicked back pony for a chic and sexy look.
Michelle Mason | $485
-
7. Blouse
You will definitely make a statement wearing this blouse with bright pants.
MSGM | $361 (Originally $515)
-
8. Silk Chiffon Shirt
We love the neck tie that you can wrap into a bow or keep down for a chic look.
Moschino | $198 (Originally $495)
-
9. Blouse With Bow
Pair this chic blouse with a skinny pant to create a fashion-forward work look.
Zara | $23 (Originally $70)