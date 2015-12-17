7 Reasons Why You Should Wear a Sexy Plunging Top If You're Petite

The most effective way to create the illusion of height is also possibly the most scandalous—plunging, down-to-there necklines. The low-cut silhouette draws the eye vertically, thus elongating a petite torso. And since it is the holiday season, there's no time like the present to plunge into this sexy new territory. Look for deep-V bodysuits—the stretchy, skin-tight material will prevent accidental indecent exposure. For dresses or tops, take preventive measures with fashion tape. Keep scrolling to shop seven plunging pieces for your next evening event.
1. BCBGeneration Jumpsuit
Take the minimalist route with a jumpsuit that boasts crisp fabric and clean lines.
$64 (originally $128); bloomingdales.com
2. Asos Bodysuit
Elevate a classic black halter-style bodysuit by layering it under an elegant midi-length skirt.
$33; asos.com
3. Missguided Dress
Do the plunge with menswear in mind—this sleeveless blazer dress is both sexy and smart.
$60; missguidedus.com
4. Reformation Bodysuit
Embrace the '70s trend with a lace-up neckline.
$39 (originally $78); thereformation.com
5. Babaton Top
A long-sleeve wrap blouse is a classic—wear it with a cami during the day and sans layers at night.
$135; aritzia.com
6. Forever 21 Dress
The deep-V neckline balances the longer length of this midi dress.
$20; forever21.com
7. Topshop Bodysuit
Go glam with plunge-neck one-piece cut from a glittery jacquard fabric.
$45; topshop.com