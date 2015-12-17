7 Reasons Why You Should Wear a Sexy Plunging Top If You're Petite

The most effective way to create the illusion of height is also possibly the most scandalous—plunging, down-to-there necklines. The low-cut silhouette draws the eye vertically, thus elongating a petite torso. And since it is the holiday season, there's no time like the present to plunge into this sexy new territory. Look for deep-V bodysuits—the stretchy, skin-tight material will prevent accidental indecent exposure. For dresses or tops, take preventive measures with fashion tape. Keep scrolling to shop seven plunging pieces for your next evening event.

