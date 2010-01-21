Mar 16, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Play Up Your Best Assets
-
1. Flaunt Your Waist
Show off a defined midsection with color contrasts, waistline details, fabrics that glide over your frame, or a great belt.
TRY
Thin and thick belts both work to define your shape when cinched at your midriff over jackets, dresses or blouses. For strongest impact, sharper color contrasts between tops and bottoms work better than muted color combos.
AVOID
Unstructured dresses and tops (worn untucked), like A-lines, formless tunics, chunky knits, or baggy blouses, hide your figure.
CELEBRITY INSPIRATION
Kerry Washington and Salma Hayek
-
2. Outfits that Work
1 A snug, light-colored top creates a striking counterbalance to a dark high-rise skirt.
Top: Cashmere-silk, Martisse New York, $395; 401-821-5273. Skirt: Silk, Harvey Faircloth, $295; 206-706-4555.
2 A waistband that dips in the middle points to and slims your torso.
Pants: Cotton, Comptoir des Cotonniers, $190; 877-574-0830.
3 An eye-catching side-tie wrap dress calls attention to the waist, while fluid draping makes the most of curves.
Dress: Jersey, Lauren by Ralph Lauren Dress Collection, $130; bloomingdales.com.
-
3. Accentuate Your Chest
No matter your size, scene-stealing details and necklines (hello, sweetheart!) flatter your bust without revealing too much.
TRY
Collarbones are as sexy as decolletage. Complement both in V-necks and unbuttoned collared shirts, which create the illusion of a leaner torso. A smooth foundation is crucial: Invest in a well-fitting bra with sculpted, unseamed cups and straps that don’t dig into skin.
AVOID
High-neckline tops (like turtlenecks and anything that hits above the collarbone) cloak your bustline and give the appearance of shapeless bulk.
CELEBRITY INSPIRATION
Charlize Theron and Debra Messing
-
4. Outfits that Work
1 A ruffled sweetheart neckline adds dimension and definition, while the sheer paneling keeps things demure.
Dress: Silk, Orla Kiely, $612; 508-228-9881.
2 The sculpted bodice on a monochromatic dress offers support?and directs the eyes up.
Dress: Jersey, Diane von Furstenburg, $325; at Neiman Marcus.
3 A kimono-style V-neck top uncovers just enough cleavage while elongating your frame.
Top: Modal, Tart, $96; tartcollections.com.
-
5. Highlight Your Butt
If you’ve got curves Venus would envy, bump it up back there with flirty ruching, clever pocket designs, and seriously sexy seaming.
TRY
Cropped jackets that hit slightly above your waist showcase rear-side curves. Opt for thongs or seamless briefs, especially when you’re wearing snug pieces in thinner fabrics.
AVOID
Jeans and pants with flap back pockets increase volume without defining your shape.
CELEBRITY INSPIRATION
Jada Pinkett Smith and Fergie
-
6. Outfits that Work
1 Ruching along the entire back adds voluptuousness without overemphasizing your derrière.
Dress: Merino wool, Catherine Malandrino $425; at Neiman Marcus.
2 Accent the curves of your backside with a deep yoke and simple large pockets that have outlined seams.
Jeans: Denim, James Jeans, $115; at Anthropologie.
3 Contoured seams bring attention to the back of the behind instead of the sides, and help shape and smooth your bottom.
Skirt: Cotton, H&M, $20; at H&M.
-
7. Call Attention To Your Arms
You work hard to tone your arms, so highlight those sleek biceps by framing them with cuts that contour and complement them.
TRY
Wear light colors on top and dark below to draw attention upward. An elaborate neckline or multistrand necklace works too. When exposing arms, keep them moisturized for a uniform appearance, and don’t forget about those elbows.
AVOID
Peasant blouses, bulky sweaters, or full bell sleeves cover and add unwanted mass.
CELEBRITY INSPIRATION
Minka Kelly and Hilary Swank
-
8. Outfits that Work
1 On an otherwise unadorned dress, eyes go to the romantic ruffles that accentuate the upper arms.
Dress: Rayon, 213 Industry, $128; 806-794-3400.
2 In a strapless dress your neckline is more prominent than your arms. So try a one-shoulder style instead to put the focus where you want it.
Dress: Polyester, Frock by Tracy Reese, $225; tracyreese.com.
3 A racer-back tank with a shapely cut lengthens arms and defines shoulders.
Tank: Cotton with glass and crystal beads, Plume, $220; revolveclothing.com.
-
9. Show Off Your Legs
Put the spotlight on your gorgeous gams: Keep arms covered so they won’t compete for attention down below.
TRY
Play them up by wearing sheer, opaque, or textured tights under slightly longer skirts, like a slimming pencil cut that hits at the knee. Baring your legs? Consider a light application of faux tanner to conceal blemishes and even out skin tone.
AVOID
Midcalf-length skirts and loose capris obscure and shorten legs.
CELEBRITY INSPIRATION
Anne Hathaway and Zoe Saldana
-
10. Outfits that Work
1 A high-waist skirt adds inches to legs. Top with a jacket that hits at the hemline for an uninterrupted vertical line.
Jacket: Silk-cotton, Ann Taylor, $198; anntaylor.com (available mid-February). Skirt: Silk, Rebecca Taylor, $375; 212-966-0406.
2 Shorts expose a lot of leg, but temper that sexiness by pairing with flats and covering up on top.
Blazer: Silk, Rebecca Minkoff, $365; shopbop.com. Shorts: Wool, DKNY, $175; at select Saks Fifth Avenue stores. Oxfords: Patent leather and grosgrain, Repetto, $230; 800-858-5855 for stores.
3 Strapless skin-tone heels create a sleek, continuous line from thigh to toe.
Pumps: Cork and wood, Elie Tahari, $398; 212-334-4441.
