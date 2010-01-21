

No matter your size, scene-stealing details and necklines (hello, sweetheart!) flatter your bust without revealing too much.



TRY

Collarbones are as sexy as decolletage. Complement both in V-necks and unbuttoned collared shirts, which create the illusion of a leaner torso. A smooth foundation is crucial: Invest in a well-fitting bra with sculpted, unseamed cups and straps that don’t dig into skin.



AVOID

High-neckline tops (like turtlenecks and anything that hits above the collarbone) cloak your bustline and give the appearance of shapeless bulk.



CELEBRITY INSPIRATION

Charlize Theron and Debra Messing