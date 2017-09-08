The Cool-Girl Way Stars Are Styling Plaid Blazers

If you haven't noticed, plaid blazers are no longer only reserved for corporate interviews. The polished jackets are getting so much more play lately—like it's impossible to scroll through Instagram without seeing a blogger wearing a checkered blazer. And our favorite style stars seem to also be on board.
Celebrities like Hailey Baldwin and Kourtney Kardashian have both rocked the beloved jackets recently. Each lady put her own twist on the classic number. But both outfits prove that the professional piece can actually be turned into the star of a sexy night-time look.
All you need are a couple of hot items to balance the classic topper. Think mini skirts, lacey bralettes, and show-stopping boots. If you're in need of a little bit more inspiration, check out exactly how celebrities are wearing plaid blazers in the round up below.
1. Priyanka Chopra
Channel Priyanka Chopra's Public School look by shopping for blazers with shoulder cutouts.
Get the Look: S.H.E. Tweed Cold Shoulder Blazer, $90; nordstromrack.com. Michael Michael Kors Cold Shoulder Blazer, $250; net-a-porter.com. Boohoo Kayla Cold Shoulder Blazer, $26; boohoo.com.
2. Rihanna
Show off your legs like Rihanna by wearing an oversized blazer as a dress.
Get the Look: Mango Check Structured Blazer, $169; mango.com. Daya by Zendaya Aaron Pointy Toe Pump, $90; nordstrom.com. Lanvin Lien Shoulder Bag, $1,795; net-a-porter.com.
3. Bella Hadid
Elevate a casual outfit with a boxy jacket similar to Bella Hadid's Zimmermann blazer.
Get the Look: Zimmermann Rife Jacket, $1,500; zimmermanwear.com. Good America Good Legs High Rise Crop Skinny, $169; nordstrom.com. Nike Air Force Sneakers, $90; net-a-porter.com.
4. Phoebe Tonkin
Make a micro mini skirt look polished and cool with a matching plaid jacket like this Magda Butrym oversized blazer.
Get the Look: Target Plaid Boyfriend Blazer, $35; target.com. Zara Check Mini Skirt, $35; zara.com. Superga Cotu Sneaker, $65; nordstrom.com.
5. Hailey Baldwin
Break up a tailored suit by adding a bright bralette and trendy, white pumps like Hailey Baldwin.
Get the Look: Lonely Lulu Underwire Bra, $80; lonelylavel.com. Casadei Stiletto Pointed Lace Pump, $750; farfetch.com.
6. Kourtney Kardashian
Make an effortlessly chic statement by pairing your blazer with rugged denim shorts and burgundy ankle boots.
Get the Look: Designers Remix Mahdi Check Classic Viscose Blazer, $595; luisaviaroma.com. Wilfred Free Leila Bodysuit, $50; aritzia.com. The Kooples Destroy Denim Shorts, $53; thekooples.com. Vetements Textured Ankle Boots, $1,720; net-a-porter.com.
7. Cara Delevingne
Play with layers by styling a short dress over matching pants.
Get the Look: Alexander Wang Leather Sleeve Check Blazer, $1,395; nordstrom.com. Alexander Wang Snap Detail Check Pants, $695; nordstrom.com. Alexander Wang Tailored Mini Dress, $995; fwrd.com.
8. Aubrey Plaza
Show off your waist by adding a crop top to your look like Aubrey Plaza did with her Thom Browne Resort 2018 suit.
Get the Look: Tibi Oversize Glen Plaid Blazer, $297; nordstrom.com. Mae Padded Bralette, $16; amazon.com. Étoile Isabel Marant Nerys Cropped Flared Pants, $310; net-a-porter.com. Coach Vonna Ponty Toe Pump, $99; nordstrom.com.