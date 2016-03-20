These Are the Pants You Should Wear with a Crop Top

Courtesy
Steffi Lee
Mar 20, 2016 @ 5:30 pm

In just a handful of seasons, the crop top has become a must-have in every girl’s wardrobe. It can be dressed up or down, and there are cuts truly flattering for every body shape. Below, we feature three different, yet stylishly similar outfits with the crop top's best friend: high-waist pants. From denim-on-denim to cocktail chic to spring color, we bet this will jumpstart your spring wardrobe inspiration.

Courtesy

Shop the combos (from left): Tibi top, $250; tibi.com. Elizabeth and James pants, $395; net-a-porter.com. Rosetta Getty top, $680; modaoperandi.com. Topshop pants, $75; topshop.com. Steve J & Yoni P top, $231; farfetch.com. H&M pants, $15 (originally $30); hm.com

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!