These Are the Pants You Should Wear with a Crop Top

In just a handful of seasons, the crop top has become a must-have in every girl’s wardrobe. It can be dressed up or down, and there are cuts truly flattering for every body shape. Below, we feature three different, yet stylishly similar outfits with the crop top's best friend: high-waist pants. From denim-on-denim to cocktail chic to spring color, we bet this will jumpstart your spring wardrobe inspiration.

Courtesy

Shop the combos (from left): Tibi top, $250; tibi.com. Elizabeth and James pants, $395; net-a-porter.com. Rosetta Getty top, $680; modaoperandi.com. Topshop pants, $75; topshop.com. Steve J & Yoni P top, $231; farfetch.com. H&M pants, $15 (originally $30); hm.com.