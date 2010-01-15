Mar 16, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Peep Show
1. no title
WHY WE LOVE IT
The rush of lace, voile, satin, and semisheer beaded camisoles is as feminine as it gets. Paring these racy flirtations with a cardigan, soft pants, or a belted trench deliberately sends these outfits outdoors—not as office attire, but rather as a cheeky take on sportswear.
MAKE IT WORK FOR YOU
Best for intimate dates or celebrations, one bit of transparency worn with tailored pieces will kill in public. If choosing two or more elements, have dinner at home and add bed-head hair and dark eyes.
Photos: (left to right) Alberta Ferretti; Valentino; Viktor amp Rolf; Christian Dior.
Click through to shop the look!
2. Ports 1961 by Tia Cibani Camisole
Silk charmeuse and lace tank, Ports 1961 by Tia Cibani, $225; 212-473-2478 for stores.
3. Joie Shorts
Silk and lace shorts, Joie, $148; joie.com for stores.
4. Jill Stuart Dress
Lace and nylon dress, Jill Stuart, $248; bloomingdales.com.
5. D&G Skirt
Tulle mini, D&G, $645; 800-979-3038 for stores.
6. Stuart Weitzman Booties
Satin and lace heels, Stuart Weitzman, $375; 310-860-9600.
7. Lutz & Patmos Pants
Silk slacks, Lutz & Patmos, $395; lutzandpatmos.com.
8. Elizabeth and James Bustier
Nylon bustier, Elizabeth and James, $445; 25park.com.
