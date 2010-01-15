

WHY WE LOVE IT

The rush of lace, voile, satin, and semisheer beaded camisoles is as feminine as it gets. Paring these racy flirtations with a cardigan, soft pants, or a belted trench deliberately sends these outfits outdoors—not as office attire, but rather as a cheeky take on sportswear.



MAKE IT WORK FOR YOU

Best for intimate dates or celebrations, one bit of transparency worn with tailored pieces will kill in public. If choosing two or more elements, have dinner at home and add bed-head hair and dark eyes.



Photos: (left to right) Alberta Ferretti; Valentino; Viktor amp Rolf; Christian Dior.



