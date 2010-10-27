Mar 16, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Party Dresses: Make the Most of What You've Got
1. Short
If you are petite, show off your compact build with pared-down design. Reese Witherspoon (far left) wore a strapless, above-the-knee Jason Wu dress with a perfectly scaled mini peplum. Eva Longoria Parker (left) also chose a simple silhouette (by Rafael Cennamo) with a feminine finish: a sweetheart bodice.
2. Curvy
Accentuate your womanly shape with a belted cocktail number. America Ferrera (near left) chose a slim-waisted Alice + Olivia design with an hourglass-emphasizing tulip skirt. Amber Riley (far left) took the look a step further, amping up her cinched T-shirt dress with a powerhouse hue.
3. Full Bust
When you've got it, support it! Choose a fitted sheath with straps so that you can both show off your curves and wear a no-nonsense bra. Sofia Vergara (left) selected a scoop-neck design that revealed just the right amount of cleavage, while Kim Kardashian (far left) rocked a Donna Karan dress with a wrap neckline made to lift and separate.
4. Tall
A long retro hemline is the ideal complement to a rangy frame. Kate Hudson (far left) selected a Prabal Gurung dress with a leg-enhancing line, while the statuesque Blake Lively (left) slipped on a Chanel design with a flirty calf-length skirt.
5. Small Bust
Flaunt your A cups with the most daring neckline you can find! Kristen Stewart (far left) chose an edgy Doo.Ri design with a barely-there cutout top, while Emma Roberts (left) opted for an ultra-sexy Reem Acra number with the deepest of Vs.
6. Pear-ShapedFuller on bottom? Choose a '50s-inspired design with a fitted bodice and an A-line skirt. Eva Mendes (far left) chose an embellished Oscar de la Renta number that flared out at the hips. Jennifer Lopez bumped up the effect with a two-tone Christian Lacroix couture dress.
